Building effective and reliable pathways to sustainability
The scale of the challenge is massive, and the clock is ticking. Meeting global commitments to fight climate change will require cutting the world’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by more than half by 2030, just seven years from now.
In order to change how we produce and consume energy, we have to change technology and infrastructure, mitigate the environmental impact of existing systems, and adopt sustainable practices in everything we do – how we transport ourselves, grow our food and manufacture goods, and how we build and maintain our homes, commercial and industrial buildings.
“We are talking about the largest societal transformation over the shortest period in human history,” says Satvinder Flore, executive vice-president, energy, resources and industry at WSP. “The need for action is urgent. We can’t afford to get it wrong because we don’t have a lot of time.”
The world is currently producing about 46 gigatonnes (Gt) of GHG equivalents, and according to recent international commitments, that level is to be lowered to 22 Gt by 2030. “The challenge is staggering,” says Mr. Flore. “Consider that the last time we had 22 Gt of GHG emissions was in 1990, when the world population was 5.3 billion. By 2030, the population will be 8.6 billion. So, we’re aiming to cut emissions by more than half with 64 per cent more people on the planet.”
To achieve these ambitious climate-change goals, the world will need to harness technical knowledge, innovation and the expertise of engineers, he adds. That puts leading engineering and professional services firm WSP at the heart of the societal effort to accelerate the transition to a sustainable future.
“Developing and implementing the technical solutions required to deliver the energy transition are absolutely critical,” says Mr. Flore. “The vast majority of GHG reductions will need to be engineered. Even if we have the financial impetus and the political will, we still need the technical engineering to actually drive the solutions.”
As daunting as this massive overhaul of our society appears, it presents a tremendous opportunity and people should be hopeful, says Vibha Gupta, vice-president, power, WSP Canada, where she leads the renewables, transmission and distribution, and hydro and dams team.
“I believe there is cause for optimism because the transition to renewable energy sources is opening a door to progress that will mean healthier communities and a healthier planet, which translate to greater health and well-being for each of us,” she says. “Yes, we are facing a huge task as a society, but we also have agency as individuals to accelerate the transition through our own actions in our daily lives. By changing some of our habits and purchasing decisions, we can support this significant transformation.”
Fast-tracking the transition with future-ready innovations
The need to create a greener energy future is also driving innovation – the creation of novel solutions that are increasingly critical because of pressing deadlines and the need to develop new approaches that will stand the test of time.
“And WSP is at the forefront when it comes to innovation. For us, it’s about not just providing solutions for our clients, but about challenging ourselves to develop future-ready, innovative solutions that will have lasting impacts,” Ms. Gupta says. “Engaged in several projects in the renewables, hydro and dams and transmission and distribution spaces, the team feels a sense of pride in the work that we do, as it will have a direct and positive impact on generations to come.”
With a vast international presence, WSP is bringing international research and collaboration to the table to drive innovations for its Canadian clients.
One of the challenges for Canada is to boost its technical capabilities to use clean hydrogen as a power source. Canada has targeted producing up to 30 per cent of the country’s energy from hydrogen by 2050. Another area that will require innovation is to find a sustainable way to transport hydrogen, which currently faces significant technical challenges.
“Our firm has done a huge amount of work on hydrogen development internationally, and we’re bringing that expertise to the doorsteps of our customers in Canada,” Mr. Flore says. “And novel approaches being developed in Canada have the potential to spread globally. Sharing technological know-how across borders is integral to our ability to innovate.”
One area of innovation he points to is WSP’s work in providing technical consulting and support to biofuels, energy from waste and battery projects. One project is a biorefinery facility in Varennes, Que., which will transform non-recyclable municipal waste into biofuels and renewable chemicals.
Innovative approaches are also being developed for energy storage, which is critical to increasing use of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power. “These sources are intermittent and often remote, which makes it challenging to integrate them into the grid,” he says. “So we’re developing cutting-edge methods to allow us to store excess energy when it’s available, to be released when it’s needed and transported to where it’s needed.”
The company is also active in digitalization, using advanced digital technologies like artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and machine learning to optimise operation of renewable energy systems. As we move to drive more electric vehicles (EVs) and use more electrical heating, innovations are also important in the creation of infrastructure such as smart grids and micro-grids. One scenario: driving your charged EV to the office and having the building draw from the vehicle to power itself through the day, and the vehicle recharged before you leave.
Rewards of being part of transformation and progress
The experts at WSP continue their efforts to be at the leading edge of every aspect of creating a low-carbon future that supports resilient and sustainable communities. Measures include increased electrification and cleaner grids, energy optimization, boosting renewable energy generation and energy storage, distribution of energy resources, driving alternative fuel development and reducing carbon emissions through CCUS (carbon capture, utilisation and storage).
The opportunity to be part of this powerful and important work is attractive to young engineers and others interested in becoming employees of WSP, say Mr. Flore and Ms. Gupta.
“Employees of WSP are part of some of the most consequential and impactful work available. We are involved in providing transformative solutions to reshape our industries and our communities to help them thrive. I can’t think of anything more important or more rewarding to be part of,” notes Mr. Flore.
“It’s a great place to work because we have this opportunity to create impact, to influence the way future generations live their lives in more sustainable communities,” adds Ms. Gupta. “And we are doing this by designing infrastructure and systems that are accessible and inclusive as well. Another reason this work is satisfying is our focus on engaging local communities to ensure their needs and concerns are also reflected in everything we do.”
