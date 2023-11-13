With the number of electric vehicles on Canadian roads set to grow to 12.4 million by 2035, commercial buildings will play a key role in ensuring these EVs have a place to charge. The good news is, building owners will have a number of opportunities to facilitate access and capitalize on EV adoption.
If Canada hits its EV adoption targets, staying charged will ideally require more than 442,000 publicly accessible chargers, like those at highway rest stops and shopping mall parking lots, and an additional 2.1 million private chargers for multi-unit residential buildings such as condos and apartment buildings, according to a Dunsky analysis commissioned by Natural Resources Canada. That’s on top of the existing chargers at private homes and office buildings.
The Dunsky report calls on “collaboration across a wide range of actors” including governments, utility companies and automakers, among others. Chris Thorson, FLO’s chief marketing officer, says the private sector will also need to become more involved in boosting the charging network.
“Property managers and commercial building owners have a particularly lucrative opportunity,” says Thorson. Not only are there cash rebates and incentives for businesses to install chargers, but entrepreneurs can also monetize charging, as well as integrate charger access into rental and employment incentives.
“EV drivers tend to graze when it comes to charging, meaning that they often choose to charge when their vehicles are already stationary. They are always looking for convenient opportunities to top up their batteries,” says FLO. “Building managers and owners who can provide public and shared charging will likely attract more attention as more and more people buy EVs.”
Installing chargers can deliver significant benefits
Residential, office and commercial properties have a few characteristics that make them ideal charging locations. According to Thorson, they often have parking facilities or reserved parking spots that can provide prime charger positioning to tenants and their employees and visitors. They’re also typically in densely populated or highly trafficked areas, which drives discovery and supports more frequent use.
Financial benefits, meanwhile, operate on several levels. Businesses can monetize charger access, as well as get rebates and tax credits for installation. They can also integrate chargers into their environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, which can support employee and customer engagement. In some cases, some governments and institutions even offer incentives, including preferential financial and permitting treatment, for developments with EV charging and other environmentally minded amenities.
Research from Business Development Canada suggests installing chargers also helps attract and retain employees and customers on the hunt for convenient charging. For businesses, it can be a valuable employee perk that aids talent attraction and retention and ultimately support long-term success.
“Providing our clients with desirable amenities like EV charging stations enhances the experience while aligning with Cadillac Fairview’s commitment to sustainability,” said Derek Hurley, a general manager at CF Pacific Centre & HSBC Building. “We take pride in providing value-added amenities that empower our clients and their teams to actively shape a greener future.”
Is your property primed for EV chargers?
Property management companies considering investing in EV chargers should begin by taking stock of what private and public incentives might be available to help offset installation costs. FLO’s website has a breakdown of local and federal incentives.
After that, managers and owners can use these steps to decide the best way to integrate EV charging into their new and existing properties:
1. Location, location, location
Start with a site analysis to determine the size and scope of the project and evaluate the electrical infrastructure prior to work beginning. It’s important to find the ideal ratio of chargers to potential EV drivers to maximize charging value for each investment.
One consideration is to choose well-lit areas to help drivers feel safe. Another is to identify existing power supplies to reduce the total amount of trenching required to run conduits to the stations. Oftentimes, this means installing chargers at the spots closest to the building. In addition to helping save on installation costs, this can create premium spots.
Consider surveying tenants and local residents to see where EV chargers might make the most sense, to help ensure that the community buys into the new infrastructure.
It’s also important to consider how you may want to expand charger access as adoption grows. Working with a vertically integrated infrastructure partner like FLO helps account for future expansion from the get-go.
2. To network or not to network?
If scalability is a priority, network functionality is a critical component of keeping a charging station prepared for the future. Owners of networked stations benefit from remote upgrades and advanced analytics help keep stations maintained and in peak operation mode, reducing downtime for repairs and upgrades. Some networked stations can also provide significant savings by allowing for smart power sharing between stations, which helps reduce the overall cost of electrical upgrades.
Networked station data gives owners continuous insight into crucial usage information, such as energy consumption, station uptake and charging revenue. This can then help owners understand when and where more stations are necessary to meet demand. Finally, networked stations allow for payment processing, allowing station owners to earn revenue for their charging investment.
3. Consult local guidelines
Municipal and provincial guidelines are playing a pivotal role in determining the number and placement of EV chargers. In Ontario, for instance, many municipalities are using green development guidelines and standards to formulate rules governing the deployment of EV charging infrastructure. These bylaws are not only encouraging the growth of EV charging networks, but also setting standards for new construction projects.
While these guidelines primarily apply to new construction projects, they serve as a valuable reference for property managers and stakeholders looking to better understand how many EV chargers are needed for existing buildings and parking facilities, and to stay competitive with newer buildings. This proactive approach aligns with the province’s sustainability goals and helps ensure EV infrastructure keeps pace with growing EV adoption.
4. Evaluate different revenue-generation strategies
EV hotspots like California and British Columbia have shown us that EV chargers can be valuable revenue-generating tools. Some station owners may choose to set competitive pricing to attract a high volume of users, while others might opt for premium rates to maximize revenue per charging session. Businesses can also explore alternative approaches, such as offering free charging or tiered pricing structures based on the time of day.
Setting enticing rates is just one part of the equation, though, says Nathan Yang, FLO’s chief product officer. Property managers and owners also need to invest in robust promotion, and a significant part of that is ensuring that your stations’ availability is visible in real time on popular EV charging location apps.
“Viewing where charging stations are located at a glance and quickly identifying if they are being used are critical steps in the EV charging experience,” Yang says.
“As more people adopt EVs, the need for charging stations where people live, work and play will only grow,” says Thorson of FLO.
“Building managers and property owners should see EV chargers as part of a changing landscape,” he says. “Embracing this shift not only aligns with the evolving transportation trends but also enhances the appeal of properties in a world increasingly focused on sustainable mobility.”
Explore FLO’s Executive Guide to EV Charging Infrastructure to learn more about how you can take advantage of the opportunities in this growing sector.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with FLO EV Charging. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.