Evolugen puts safety and the environment first

Kelly Withers, who has worked at Evolugen for eight years, says what she loves most about working for the Gatineau, Que.-based renewable energy company is that its values and priorities align with her own.
“One of the reasons I am proud to work for this organization is that the company always puts people’s safety and the environment above everything in decision-making, which is so important,” says Withers, manager, Indigenous partnerships.
In her role, Withers works with other organizations and First Nations communities to support projects that are important to the people living in the areas where Evolugen operates. For example, Evolugen and the ‘Namgis First Nation on northern Vancouver Island are working together to ensure fish migration and minimize environmental impacts on the Kokish River. Its hydro facility there includes a fish ladder to facilitate upstream passage and a special screen to prevent fish from entering the water intake and tailrace areas.
To support communities in which it operates, Evolugen also sponsors a scholarship through Indspire, which invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people through financial awards and programming.
Kelley LaRiccia, director, compliance and sustainability, says that while the company delivers clean and renewable energy to help Canada reach its net-zero goals, it goes a step further by continually improving and advancing the sustainability of its own operations.
Its recently completed 42-megawatt Spring Coulee Solar farm in southwestern Alberta will generate close to 70,000 gigawatt hours of renewable electricity annually, the equivalent of powering approximately 9,850 Alberta homes per year. Evolugen, though, went beyond this important step toward renewable, emission-free energy.
Because solar panels are often not fully recyclable, the company donated defective solar panels left over from construction to a non-profit organization that is doing research and development into how to better recycle such panels.
At one of its solar sites in Ontario, Evolugen has sheep grazing on the lawn, which reduces the need for grass cutting and the associated greenhouse gas emissions and supports local shepherds by providing a permanent place to hold sheep.
Another way the company supports its local communities is by granting employees one paid day off annually to volunteer for causes related to environmental issues, health and safety, education, research, community services and Indigenous communities. In 2023, employees contributed 1,080 volunteer hours.
“We partnered with the Ottawa Food Bank and I attended a community harvest farm, where a group of us were weeding and harvesting vegetables for the day,” LaRiccia says. “It’s a great way to bring people together and make a difference in our communities.”
LaRiccia says it is becoming more important to employees to work for a company that cares about sustainability and its environmental footprint. “More people are wanting to be part of our organization and I have heard from all departments that people are seeking us out because of who we are and what we do,” she says.
And while a focus on sustainability may be good for attracting employees, LaRiccia says it is the foundation of Evolugen’s mission.
“We are carbon neutral and a very low emitter, and you might think we don’t need to do anything beyond that,” she says. “But we don’t believe that’s the case. We want to do more. It’s important to us to make a difference.”
