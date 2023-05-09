Report on Business Magazine is featuring the 2023 winners of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, Deloitte’s awards program recognizing excellence in private Canadian-owned firms. Those winners had the option to purchase a Sponsor Content package highlighting their own achievements.
GSoft, an employee experience software company, has been profitable from day one. That has allowed the Montreal-based company to evolve and take risks, while building a passionate and loyal workforce.
“Sometimes it feels like companies get frozen in time, but we’re good at looking forward and looking for ways to push the boundaries,” says Simon De Baene, co-founder and CEO of GSoft, who has led the company since its start 17 years ago.
For many years, GSoft was focused on two key products: ShareGate, an out-of-the-box Microsoft 365 management solution that helps IT with their big migrations and everyday Teams and SharePoint operations; and Officevibe, an employee engagement tool that allows managers to build better relationships with their teams and gather feedback in a safe, honest environment.
“Those products took all our attention for a long time, but now, our focus is on building successful new products around the employee experience landscape,” says Mr. De Baene.
As the pandemic brought in dramatic changes to the way people work, GSoft seized the opportunity to build software designed for the remote work experience, launching an online onboarding platform called Softstart in 2022. The company also has exciting developments on the horizon, including the launch of a new employee skills management product, Talentscope.
The shift to more remote work has created “a big playground for GSoft in terms of building products,” says Mr. De Baene, adding that his employees are not afraid of a challenge – in fact, they relish it.
“There is a strong desire to build great products and it has transcended our 17-year history,” he adds. “What remained true across all that time is we really care about people, how they work, how they interact, and we care about the craft we’re doing.”
From company events to allow for more casual face-to-face interactions among its 400-plus employees, to the choice to work remotely or in an office, the culture at GSoft is built around flexibility and making sure employees are in environments that allow them to bring their best selves to a project.
This type of passion, pliancy and purpose is why GSoft has been named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for seven years running.
“We’re a tech product company that truly cares for the craft,” says Mr. De Baene. “We have talented people working in a very dynamic market and we’re financially healthy with amazing work conditions. I’m proud of the type of employer we are.”
In the last couple of years, there have been so many opportunities landing for GSoft, it became clear that building everything from scratch was no longer in their best interest. Instead, the company acquired Quebec-based company Didacte to help fill out its employee experience offerings.
“The market is boiling right now,” says Mr. De Baene. “If you build everything yourself, you’re limiting yourself, but there are companies out there with great products that can provide value for our customers.”
The deal went so well that these types of acquisitions are the new growth strategy for GSoft.
“We could not have asked for a better first acquisition,” says Mr. De Baene. “We have all the tools to acquire more companies. This was a great test and there was a lot of learning. So now that we’ve gained that confidence, we’re looking forward to more, and perhaps bigger, acquisitions in the future.”
