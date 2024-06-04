Finance platform saves companies time and money on expense management

Managing spending and expenses for 310 employees was a tedious chore before school administrators Carol McLeod and Barbara Chambers discovered there was a made-in-Canada, tech-based solution floating around.
“It was pretty challenging to manage both the volume and variety of expenses. Employees are empowered to make purchases on the school’s behalf, but that translates into a wide range of expenses to review and validate — all entered on a manual spreadsheet,” says Ms. McLeod, associate director of finance at St. Andrew’s College and St. Anne’s School in Aurora, Ont.
Float, a business finance platform, changed everything for the busy schools and their employees. Float is a made-in-Canada technology and money services business, serving Canadian companies ranging from small startups to established organizations with hundreds of employees across every industry sector.
“Our mission is to simplify finance for companies and teams so they can focus on growing their businesses,” says Rob Khazzam, Float’s co-founder and chief executive officer.
“Our business finance platform includes smart corporate cards, which can be issued to employees instantly, software that automates manual accounting tasks, and financial services that help companies earn more.”
The experiences of the two schools before and after using Float are like night and day, Ms. McLeod says. “Before, we were spending over two-and-a-half days a week managing expense reports in our office. It was extremely time consuming, and our employees didn’t like the process either — it could take a few weeks to reimburse them for their spending,” she explains.
“We’re seeing an immediate improvement. With Float you can see the school business transactions that employees are making in real time. We run a lot of school trips and it’s great for our trip leaders — we know their budgets and can handle any trip change or emergency needs for funding instantly.
“We have estimated that our finance department saves up to 50 per cent in time and our employees cut the time spent on approvals, tracking and submitting expenses by 90 per cent.”
Float saves organizations money too, Mr. Khazzam says. “The organizations that work with us find they’re saving an average of 7 per cent of their previous corporate spend, by managing expenses more efficiently, and saving hours per employee monthly by eliminating expense reports and other manual finance and accounting tasks, and earning interest through our Float Yield product.”
Float works particularly well for firms with hybrid or out-of-office workers who do their jobs in various locations, says Tyler Vasselin, chief financial officer for Showpass, a Calgary-founded and headquartered event-ticketing company.
“We have about 100 people working in our headquarters and a handful working remotely in different locations in Canada. Our old approach was to have a few corporate credit cards held by the company directors and made available to the finance team. That created all kinds of bottlenecks,” he says.
“There was no central hub for keeping track of where all our spending took place and on the accounting side what each transaction was or what it was supposed to achieve.
“Before, when our people had a spending request, I called it 21 questions — that’s how many it took to figure out what the request was for and who should decide. Now, with Float, it’s a matter of seconds because it gets to the right decision-maker instantly. We save a massive amount of time, and it gives our team members more autonomy while still keeping track of spending and expenses.”
Beyond easing the pain for employees and finance managers, Mr. Khazzam says he believes Float can also help boost productivity.
“It’s widely recognized that Canada has a productivity problem. With technology like Float, companies can save a significant amount of time that they would spend on expenses and use that time and their brain power to grow revenues. This works for employees who don’t have to spend time gathering receipts and for finance people who don’t have to manually review them. Float also has a reward program that offers cash back on every dollar spent using the platform.”
The company also takes pride in instant customer service. “There’s nothing worse than waiting for help, so we aim to get back to people within a minute,” Mr. Khazzam says. “We’re not a bank.”
Even at a not-for-profit independent school, time is a valuable resource, Ms. McLeod says. “We’re enjoying significant savings, and our work is a much more enjoyable process from start to finish.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Float Financial. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.