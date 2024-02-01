Note: Our political commentary is intentionally non-partisan. Fisher Investments Canada favours no political party or candidate. Instead, we assess political developments solely for their potential economic and market impact. In our view, doing otherwise introduces potential political bias and invites investing errors.
If 2022 was a year to forget for investors, 2023 was undoubtedly a year not to miss. In 2022, investors experienced a tumultuous bear market – a market downturn of more than 20 per cent – that bottomed out on Oct. 12, 2022. Around that time, measures of investor sentiment fell to levels last seen during the global financial crisis in 2008, despite an economic reality that was better than many feared. The large gap between dour sentiment and reality fuelled a new bull market that carried through all of 2023, despite some rockiness – including a correction – along the way. In this article, we’ll explore several key investing lessons Fisher Investments Canada took away from 2023 that we believe long-term investors should keep top of mind.
Volatility is normal in early bull markets
Negative volatility often rears its ugly head in new bull markets, causing investors to worry whether the new bull market is actually a dreaded bear market rally in disguise.
Since the bear market trough in October 2022, the MSCI World Index experienced several market pullbacks. Smaller pullbacks occurred in December 2022 just as the new bull market was under way, followed by a March pullback driven by regional bank failure fears. As Fisher Investments Canada has reviewed in previous articles, volatility hit again in late summer – as a correction in U.S. Dollar terms struck markets as they neared new all-time highs. The correction – a 10 per cent to 20 per cent sentiment driven downturn – was fuelled by several fears, including rising long-term yields, elevated energy prices and a potential U.S. government shutdown. Despite the volatility, markets renewed their push upwards, rallying in November toward new all-time highs.
Like smaller pullbacks, corrections are not unusual in new bull markets. In fact, as demonstrated in Exhibit 1, new bull markets typically encounter at least one correction prior to break-even alongside multiple pullbacks.
Exhibit 1: Pullbacks (and Corrections) are Normal in Early Bull Markets
Trying to time short-term volatility is nearly impossible but, thankfully for long-term investors, it’s not necessary. Staying invested through volatility isn’t easy, but global equities’ average annualized return of nearly 8.6 per cent includes both bull and bear markets.1 Regardless of short-term volatility, bull markets last longer and are stronger than bear markets, which is why Fisher Investments Canada believes investors who stay disciplined are more likely to stay on track to achieve their long-term investment goals.
Higher interest rates don’t necessarily doom tech
During the 2022 bear market, the information technology (tech) sector took some serious punishment, underperforming the broader market. Some attributed this poor performance to rising interest rates, as central banks across the globe raised rates to help tame inflation. The theory goes that future tech profits are worth less relative to Treasuries when interest rates are high or rising. That’s because Fisher Investments Canada thinks investors value growthy tech firms based on the expectation of far-future profits and that, when rates are low, those prospective future earnings look like a good value. When rates are rising, the present value of those future profits is worth less since investors can purportedly find a better near-term use for their money.
As interest rates continued to be high in 2023, some investors believed tech would continue to underperform. Instead, tech outperformed the broader market by approximately 25 per cent despite additional central bank rate hikes throughout the year (Exhibit 2).2
Exhibit 2: Tech Outperforms Broader Market in 2023
According to some, rising rates are also problematic for tech because it could cause lending to dry up, thereby harming the industry. In Fisher Investments Canada’s review, contrary to popular belief, slower lending environments are not a major threat to the sector as many of the world’s largest tech (along with tech-like) firms have exceptionally strong balance sheets. High quality, growth-oriented tech firms can self-fund expansion without having to rely upon debt, compared to companies in more cyclical categories. Benefiting from long-term trends, tech companies may be less susceptible to slower growth economies.
Another potential reason for tech outperformance in 2023 can be attributed to “the bounce effect” – a term used by Fisher Investments Canada to describe the tendency for companies that perform worst in bear markets to rebound the strongest in the early stages of a new bull market. Tech and other categories with tech-like characteristics significantly underperformed in 2022 but incurred strong outperformance in the new bull market.
In Fisher Investments Canada’s view, and as demonstrated in 2023, a slower growth economic environment and rising rates actually favour strong, growth-oriented firms.
The “Midterm Miracle” delivered (again)
The famed “Midterm Miracle” refers to the strong returns that occur during the first three consecutive quarters after U.S. midterm elections. Those three calendar quarters not only have a high frequency of positive returns – they also have an average MSCI World Index return of 19.5 per cent since 1970.3 In 2023, the Midterm Miracle played out perfectly, with global equities up 26.3 per cent over the nine-month period (Exhibit 3).4
Exhibit 3: This Midterm Miracle Was Better Than Average
What’s the reason behind the efficacy of the Midterm Miracle? The answer is simple for Fisher Investments Canada: gridlock. A net positive for markets, political gridlock reduces the likelihood of sweeping legislation or regulation to pass that could create uncertainty for markets. Forward-looking markets typically prefer more benign political environments, free of the types of political surprises that could create winners and losers in the economy. The 2022 U.S. midterm elections delivered gridlock, with control of the government closely split along party lines and few, if any, controversial bills advancing in 2023.
In Fisher Investments Canada’s review, the Midterm Miracle provided a strong reminder to investors of the positive impact that political gridlock can have on markets. Another timeless piece of investing wisdom that markets have given us in 2023.
Reflect upon enduring investment lessons
Fisher Investments Canada recommends long-term investors reflect upon the lessons that markets gave us in 2023. From lessons on staying disciplined to the tailwinds provided by political gridlock, 2023 was full of timeless wisdom for the long-term investor.
Investing in financial markets involves the risk of loss and there is no guarantee that all or any capital invested will be repaid. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments and the income from them will fluctuate with world financial markets and international currency exchange rates. This document constitutes the general views of Fisher Investments Canada and should not be regarded as personalized investment or tax advice or as a representation of its performance or that of its clients. No assurances are made that Fisher Investments Canada will continue to hold these views, which may change at any time based on new information, analysis or reconsideration. In addition, no assurances are made regarding the accuracy of any forecast made herein. Not all past forecasts have been, nor future forecasts will be, as accurate as any contained herein.
Fisher Investments Management, LLC does business under this name in Ontario and Newfoundland & Labrador. In all other provinces, Fisher Asset Management, LLC does business as Fisher Investments Canada and as Fisher Investments.
1 Source: FactSet, as of 19/12/2023. MSCI World total return with net dividends is 8.59%, 31/12/1969 – 31/12/2022, presented in US dollars.
2 Source: FactSet, as of 23/11/2023. MSCI World and MSCI World Information Technology Total Return Indexes, daily, 1/1/2023 – 22/11/2023. Presented in US dollars.
3 Source: FactSet, as of 23/11/2023. Average MSCI World Total Return Index returns in the last quarter of the 2nd year of a presidency term through the end of a presidential term, daily, 1/10/1970 – 31/12/2019 and MSCI World Total Return Index returns, daily, 30/9/2022 – 22/11/2023. Presented in US dollars
4 Ibid.
