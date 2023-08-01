1 Source: FactSet, as of 12/6/2023. Statement based on MSCI World returns with net dividends, 3/1/2022 – 12/10/2022. Presented in U.S. dollars. Currency fluctuations between the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar may result in higher or lower investment returns.

2 Source: FactSet, as of 12/6/2023. Statement based on MSCI World returns with net dividends, 12/10/2022 – 9/6/2023. Presented in U.S. dollars. Currency fluctuations between the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar may result in higher or lower investment returns.

3 Source: FactSet, as of 12/6/2023. S&P 500 price index, 7/9/1929 – 22/9/1954. Presented in U.S. dollars. Currency fluctuations between the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar may result in higher or lower investment returns.

4 Source: FactSet, as of 12/6/2023. Nikkei 225 price index, 1/1/1990 – 31/12/2022. Presented in Japanese yen. Currency fluctuations between the Canadian dollar and yen may result in higher or lower investment returns.

5 “Bull Markets Are Born on Pessimism, Grow on Skepticism, Mature on Optimism, and Die on Euphoria,” Barry Popik, The Big Apple, 15/12/2010.

6 “World Economic Outlook,” Staff, IMF, April 2020.

7 Source: FactSet, as of 12/6/2023. Statement based on MSCI World returns with net dividends, 19/2/2020.

8 Source: FactSet, as of 12/6/2023. Statement based on MSCI World returns with net dividends, 23/3/2020.

9 Source: FactSet, as of 12/6/2023. Statement based on S&P Global world composite output index, May 2020.