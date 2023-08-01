Bull markets occur when broad equity indexes appreciate over prolonged periods. Fisher Investments Canada’s reviews of market history find they occur in cycles, but not necessarily in regular, predictable patterns and, in our view, they don’t announce themselves upon arrival. This may make them difficult to identify in the moment. Here we seek to clarify for investors: how to spot evidence for bull markets to benefit from them.
In Fisher Investments Canada’s experience, stocks move in cycles – bull markets always follow bear markets and vice versa. Bear markets are typically long, fundamentally driven declines exceeding 20 per cent that last several months to a year or more. When a bear market ends, a new bull market begins, and we think it carries on until the next bear market. But not every downturn is a bear market, based on our analysis. During bull markets, there can be corrections – short, sharp sentiment-driven declines of 10 per cent to 20 per cent – and lesser pullbacks. Similarly, we have observed short rallies during bear markets, too. So whenever stocks have been in a long decline – such as last year’s global stock market downturn, which was a bear market when measured in U.S. dollars— Fisher Investments Canada finds people are often eager to figure out when the new bull market is underway.1
For instance, we have witnessed some outlets declare a new bull market since the MSCI World Index has risen more than 20 per cent since its Oct. 12, 2022, low in U.S. dollars.2 But no market cycle is smooth, according to Fisher Investments Canada’s review of market history. Using 20 per cent (or any threshold) off a low doesn’t preclude a subsequent decline to new lows. Moreover, using a set level from lows as a buying point necessarily involves missing out on the associated gains.
One obvious way to know a bull market is underway is when stocks recapture their prior high before the last bear market, but this doesn’t happen in every bull market. For example, America’s S&P 500 peaked in September 1929 and didn’t make a new high until September 1954, a quarter century later.3 Our historical analysis identified two bull markets occurring within that stretch despite the lack of new highs. Similarly, Japan’s Nikkei 225 peaked in January 1990 and, at 2022′s close, had yet to regain that mark.4 Yet Fisher Investments Canada’s reviews of financial market data show this period contains bull markets, too. Rather than adhering to arbitrary cut-offs or conventions, we think it is more helpful to think of it this way: If you aren’t in a bear market, you are in a bull market.
To assess whether a bull market is underway, we think investors can evaluate how fundamental factors such as corporate earnings and general economic conditions are likely to evolve over the next three to 30 months versus the outlook markets have priced in already. This gap between reality and expectations drives stocks most, in Fisher Investments Canada’s view. So, as long as reality exceeds expectations, bull markets can continue. As Sir John Templeton once remarked: “Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism and die on euphoria.”5 We think this describes a common feature of new bull markets: excessively negative sentiment. According to our research, expectations underrating reality provide the foundations for the proverbial wall of worry bull markets climb.
Take calls for a deep and prolonged global recession (broad economic contraction) in the wake of 2020′s first wave of pandemic lockdowns. Based on financial publications Fisher Investments Canada covered, the consensus forecast was for the sudden shutdown of economic activity globally to cause a business cycle downturn rivalling the 1930s’ Great Depression.6 From their February 2020 peak, global developed-market stocks plunged into a bear market as markets digested the economic fallout tied to COVID-19 restrictions.7 But in late March, before any economic data showed signs of a recovery, a new bull market began.8 By the second quarter of 2020, global economic activity started to rebound – well ahead of consensus estimates – as people and businesses adapted, defanging worst-case projections.9 We think the bull market began and grew as stocks pre-priced this better-than-expected reality.
Based on Fisher Investments Canada’s reviews of market history and financial commentary of the day, participating in new bull markets may often mean owning stocks when things look grim and pessimism runs rampant. But there is no all-clear signal, and we have found things needn’t look good objectively for stocks to enjoy a bull market. Sometimes reality needs to only be less bad than everyone expected. So, when pessimism abounds, we think that is the time to look closely for a bull market – regardless of how much stocks have climbed from their low.
