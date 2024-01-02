In Fisher Investments Canada’s review, there are three primary drivers of capital markets: economics, politics and sentiment. Of the three, investor sentiment may be the least well understood and toughest to measure. While political and economic factors can often be quantified, sentiment is an extraordinarily nuanced market driver and can be much harder to gauge.
Though not always an intuitive process, understanding and analyzing sentiment is important. Equities move on the difference between expectations and reality, and, therefore, understanding current sentiment – plus underlying economic and political factors – can be very helpful in thinking through where equities move next. In this article, Fisher Investments Canada will examine investor sentiment, different ways to measure it and why current investor sentiment may be a bullish signal for investors.
Investor sentiment: What is it? Why is it important? How is it measured?
Investor sentiment, in short, is how investors feel about markets – for example, “bullish” (expecting equities to climb higher) or “bearish” (having more dour market expectations). Understanding how investors feel about markets is important because it helps set market expectations. In Fisher Investments Canada’s review, markets move most on the gap between those expectations and reality. For example, when sentiment is low, and if economic data points such as earnings, sales, retail data, and investor surveys exceed those expectations, it can be a tailwind for markets. The opposite can hold true when euphoric sentiment sets sky-high expectations. Data points that fail to meet or exceed high expectations can have a negative effect on markets.
The influence from other economic and political drivers is also an important consideration when evaluating sentiment. Geopolitical events, elections, legislative developments and more can have a dramatic impact on investor sentiment. Economic developments are also impactful, as investors try to uncover signs of what the future will bring. Additionally, media can influence sentiment as increasingly sensationalized headlines bombard investors, potentially exacerbating fears or contributing to euphoric sentiment.
Fisher Investments Canada knows that measuring investor sentiment is part science, part art form. Investor surveys, media coverage, valuations, consumer confidence reports, professional investor forecasts and mutual fund flows are just some ways to measure sentiment. However, there is no single, definitive data point that gives a comprehensive measure of where sentiment may be. That’s why it’s important to monitor numerous sentiment-related indicators.
Measuring investor sentiment is imprecise, but if you can roughly pin down how sentiment compares to reality, you can more easily identify risks and opportunities in the market.
The market sentiment life cycle
Fisher Investments Canada believes the market sentiment life cycle can be a powerful tool when assessing markets. Renowned investor Sir John Templeton famously described how investor sentiment typically evolves: “Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism and die on euphoria.” This can be seen below in Exhibit 1.
Exhibit 1: Templeton’s Market Sentiment Life Cycle
Templeton’s sentiment cycle quote is quite informative. Extremely low, pessimistic sentiment can signal a bear market’s end and a new bull market’s beginning. When markets bottomed out in the fall of 2022, sentiment surveys reached lows last seen during the 2008-09 Great Financial Crisis. Conversely, euphoric sentiment can signal a potential market peak, as investors pile into speculative investments in search of greater returns. In fall of 2021, we arguably witnessed a peak in investor sentiment prior to the market downturn that began in early 2022.
While Templeton’s quote on market cycles is true in terms of the stages of the market sentiment life cycle, the progression of sentiment is rarely linear. Sentiment can ebb and flow as investors weigh news and assess fears and data. Additionally, sentiment shouldn’t be thought of as a buy or sell signal by itself. Sometimes sentiment is positive or negative for very good reasons. It should be used as one of many measures to assess what risks and opportunities may exist.
Fisher Investments Canada reviews current investor sentiment
In Fisher Investments Canada’s review, investor sentiment today seems rather skeptical, consistent with an early bull market. How did we arrive here?
Investor sentiment soured throughout 2022, reaching levels of pessimism often seen around a bear market’s end and new bull market’s beginning. It seemingly warmed in early 2023, but March’s U.S. regional bank failures refreshed investor fears. Equity markets continued to trend up before a pullback in late summer, which coincided with fears over China’s economy, long-term fixed interest yields, the U.S. federal budget deficit, oil prices, labour strikes, the Israel-Hamas war and more.
One prominent weekly investor sentiment survey – the American Association of Individual Investors sentiment survey – showed just 24 per cent of investors were bullish in early November of 2023. That was down from a high of around 50 per cent earlier in the year.1 In Fisher Investments Canada’s review, lowered sentiment can be a bullish indicator for equities looking forward.
Sentiment: How to use it as part of your comprehensive market analysis
As we’ve shared, Fisher Investments Canada believes it is important to carefully evaluate sentiment drivers when developing your market outlook and investment strategy. Utilize sentiment as a gauge and consider what it might mean for future expectations. Then, balance what you believe is most likely to happen based upon market fundamentals. Combining your analysis of sentiment with economic and political market drivers is critical to crafting a comprehensive, informed investment strategy.
In our view, getting caught up in euphoria or pessimism could potentially cause you to make decisions that might threaten your ability to meet your long-term investment goals. When analyzing sentiment, we believe you should only make sweeping portfolio changes when you believe expectations have gotten too high versus reality. For long-term investors, time in the market is far more important than trying to time the market. Said differently, Fisher Investments Canada feels that most long-term investors are better off riding through short-term market volatility to maximize their chance of reaching their long-term investment goals.
Some investors find that working with a professional money manager helps to provide them with the support and discipline required when sentiment levels become extreme. Whether you are working with an adviser or not, Fisher Investments Canada suggests you take a closer look at sentiment and how it may impact expectations when you analyze markets
Investing in financial markets involves the risk of loss and there is no guarantee that all or any capital invested will be repaid. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments and the income from them will fluctuate with world financial markets and international currency exchange rates. This document constitutes the general views of Fisher Investments Canada and should not be regarded as personalized investment or tax advice or as a representation of its performance or that of its clients. No assurances are made that Fisher Investments Canada will continue to hold these views, which may change at any time based on new information, analysis or reconsideration. In addition, no assurances are made regarding the accuracy of any forecast made herein. Not all past forecasts have been, nor future forecasts will be, as accurate as any contained herein.
Fisher Investments Management, LLC does business under this name in Ontario and Newfoundland & Labrador. In all other provinces, Fisher Asset Management, LLC does business as Fisher Investments Canada and as Fisher Investments.
1 Source: FactSet, as of 10/11/2023. American Association of Individual Investors sentiment survey, per cent bullish, weekly, 1/1/1988 – 03/11/2023.
Advertising feature produced by Fisher Investments Canada. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.