Fisher Investments Canada reviews what you need to know before buying bitcoin

Bitcoin’s recent renaissance has reignited enthusiasm for the world’s biggest cryptocurrency. Bitcoin’s returns have undoubtedly been robust – recently aided by several regulatory “wins” that now allow broader use of bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). But do strong returns alone mean bitcoin now deserves a place in long-term investor portfolios?
In Fisher Investments Canada’s review, investors should look beyond bitcoin’s recent returns to fully understand what they are investing in. In this article, we’ll evaluate bitcoin’s fundamental drivers, volatility profile and other important factors you may want to consider before jumping in with any sizeable amount of your hard-earned savings.
Fisher Investments Canada reviews what drives bitcoin’s price: Largely sentiment
Bitcoin proponents boast a variety of reasons why its value should continue its meteoric rise. Among those is the belief that its capped total supply and decelerating issuance act as long-term tailwinds. Basic economics teaches us that, all else equal, lower supply typically leads to higher prices. However, there’s good reason to question whether all else will remain equal in the bitcoin market.
First, the demand drivers for bitcoin seem fickle. Fisher Investments Canada knows that bitcoin demand isn’t anchored to many widespread retail or industrial uses, like gold or other commodities. Bitcoin doesn’t produce cash flow or earnings, like fixed interest or equities. Nor is it a widely used medium of exchange, like currencies. It appears mainly driven by speculation that others will want to buy it at a higher price later. Since demand seems mostly driven by pure sentiment, it can change rapidly. If demand drops faster than supply, prices can go down.
Second, the “capped supply” argument doesn’t appear to factor in the number of crypto substitutes available to investors. According to various estimates, there are thousands to even millions of crypto assets jockeying for attention (Exhibit 1). Narrower estimates focus on more traditional, still actively traded cryptocurrency coins, while the higher estimates can include tokens such as short-lived meme-coins and dead coins, which are no longer available. Not every crypto competitor is popular or durable enough to challenge bitcoin’s hold on the market, but the sheer number of alternatives may prove enough to fragment demand for the world’s first cryptocurrency over time. In Fisher Investments Canada’s review, while bitcoin has remained the most prominent cryptocurrency so far, it isn’t guaranteed bitcoin will maintain its dominant hold over the crypto market for years to come.
Finally, the rapid speed at which broader crypto supply can expand to meet – and potentially outstrip – demand poses a risk to bitcoin investors. Equity supply growth takes time given requirements such as the availability of qualifying private companies and the lengthy, expensive process of taking a company public. By contrast, with little-to-no barriers to entry, the overall supply of cryptocurrencies can rapidly expand – potentially overwhelming demand. Fisher Investments Canada believes this is an underappreciated risk for investors betting bitcoin’s finite supply will keep prices high.
Exhibit 1: There Are Millions of Crypto Tokens
Bitcoin’s relatively short history – and why that matters
Bitcoin’s brief 14-year history makes it difficult to understand how it might perform across a variety of market and economic environments. As Exhibit 2 shows, bitcoin’s history pales in comparison to the length of reliable, robust data sets for more traditional asset classes, such as equities and fixed interest.
For example, contrast bitcoin’s history with the nearly 100 years of historical data Fisher Investments Canada reviews for equities. Over that period, equities have weathered recessions, wars, natural disasters, monetary policy shocks, commodities shortages, health crises and much more. We can use that data to evaluate how equities responded to these events, conduct an analysis of the current economic environment and leverage that information to – along with myriad other factors – help inform a forecast. Ken Fisher, Fisher Investments Canada’s founder, executive chairman and co-chief investment officer, likes to say: “History doesn’t repeat itself. But it tends to rhyme.”
Exhibit 2: Bitcoin’s Data History Relative to Other Assets
While any investment can involve risk and return tradeoffs, bitcoin’s risk and return characteristics are largely unknown given its relatively short history. Thus, it’s difficult to determine, with any degree of confidence, whether bitcoin may be appropriate to blend into a broadly diversified, long-term investment strategy.
A wild ride: Fisher Investments Canada reviews bitcoin’s extreme volatility
Some degree of volatility is inherent in investing, but bitcoin has experienced extreme volatility with spectacular booms and busts. While booms can lure prospective investors with outsized gains, investors can underestimate the difficulty in navigating bitcoin’s dramatic price swings.
Forecasting bitcoin’s price movements with confidence is notoriously challenging due to the frequency – and intensity – of its price changes. For example, from the beginning of 2017, bitcoin has experienced more than 180 days in which its value dropped 5 per cent or more in a single day (Exhibit 3). Some investors fear equity volatility but, over that same time frame, global equities experienced just four days with similar declines. The depth of bitcoin’s corrections and bears can also rattle investors. Few investors likely have the discipline to stomach a 93 per cent (2011) or 83 per cent (2017) or 77 per cent (2022) drop in an investment, as bitcoin had in those years.1 While some investors have benefited from bitcoin’s rise, and maybe that will continue, Fisher Investments Canada has found that investors can be prone to making rash, counterproductive investment decisions when faced with extreme volatility.
Exhibit 3: Bitcoin’s Radical Short-Term Volatility
Is bitcoin an appropriate choice for your long-term portfolio? Fisher Investment Canada Reviews More Thoroughly
Despite the considerations we’ve discussed, we aren’t anti-bitcoin, or any other cryptocurrency for that matter. Conceptually, there are interesting prospects about crypto and crypto-related technology. However, in Fisher Investments Canada’s review, investors should think long and hard about what they know about the risk/reward dynamics of bitcoin and compare it against other available assets before making a long-term investment decision.
Investing in financial markets involves the risk of loss and there is no guarantee that all or any capital invested will be repaid. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments and the income from them will fluctuate with world financial markets and international currency exchange rates. This document constitutes the general views of Fisher Investments Canada and should not be regarded as personalised investment or tax advice or as a representation of its performance or that of its clients. No assurances are made that Fisher Investments Canada will continue to hold these views, which may change at any time based on new information, analysis or reconsideration. In addition, no assurances are made regarding the accuracy of any forecast made herein. Not all past forecasts have been, nor future forecasts will be, as accurate as any contained herein.
Fisher Investments Management, LLC does business under this name in Ontario and Newfoundland & Labrador. In all other provinces, Fisher Asset Management, LLC does business as Fisher Investments Canada and as Fisher Investments.
