While equity markets and the state of the global economy are certainly intertwined to some respect, the trajectory of markets isn’t necessarily reliant on robust economic growth. Economic growth, which is often measured by changes in gross domestic product (GDP), can be important for equity markets but, as Fisher Investments Canada reviews in this article, equities can do just fine in any environment of positive economic growth – regardless of magnitude.
How does GDP growth affect equities?
Fisher Investments Canada believes the relationship between the economy and equity performance is more nuanced than many investors appreciate. To better understand this relationship, it’s important to first understand GDP. While it is an imperfect statistic, GDP is a widely accepted gauge of an economy’s total output over a given period of time – measuring the monetary value of all goods and services produced. Typically calculated quarterly, GDP is subject to multiple revisions and is backward-looking in nature.
If GDP growth unilaterally explained positive equity returns, most investors would move money to emerging markets (EM) such as China given their typically higher growth rates relative to more developed economies. While there are certainly times to invest in EM equities, history shows that EM equity markets don’t track GDP growth very closely. As Fisher Investments Canada demonstrates in Exhibit 1, Chinese GDP has grown 1,338 per cent since 1993, yet the MSCI China Index has appreciated just 23 per cent.1 This stands in stark contrast to the MSCI World Index – a widely used benchmark of developed economies’ equity markets – which has grown 826 per cent in the same time period.2
Exhibit 1: Chinese GDP Rises While Chinese Equities Trail
Over time, we’ve routinely observed the disconnect between GDP and equity prices. Equity markets have performed fine during recessionary periods, showing strong returns in 2020 during the COVID-19 crisis, for example. Equities have also performed poorly in periods of economic expansion, such as we saw last year. However, our research shows that at least some GDP growth is typically required for positive returns. What surprises some investors, though, is that the magnitude of GDP growth doesn’t tend to matter much. As shown in Exhibit 2, MSCI World equities have consistently grown across a wide array of GDP growth environments. In Fisher Investments Canada’s review, a slowing economy should only concern investors if they think a recession is coming.
Exhibit 2: MSCI World Performance vs. Global GDP
Fisher Investments Canada reviews the current global economic landscape
Recession fears have been prevalent throughout recent market volatility and have been widely discussed over the past year and a half. But when taking stock of the current global economic landscape, Fisher Investments Canada sees an environment that is not as dire as some may believe. Through the end of Q2 2023, global GDP averaged 1.6 per cent y/y (Exhibit 3).3 That number is a far cry from post-pandemic reopening boom figures, but is in line with pre-pandemic levels, including the long, strong bull market that ran from 2009 to 2020.
Exhibit 3: Y/Y Global GDP
Looking more closely, Exhibit 4 shows slower growth on average in the European Union and United Kingdom, while the United States has held up better than expected. Conversely, China’s growth has been reasonably resilient, but below expectations. The reasons for slower global growth vary – and include continued pandemic-related supply chain disruptions, the Russian-Ukraine war and its subsequent economic dislocations, and a tightening global lending environment – but it is probably unrealistic to expect extraordinary levels of GDP growth as the global economy normalizes.
Exhibit 4: Quarterly GDP Readings (Q2 2022–Q3 2023)
While these growth figures aren’t particularly robust, we don’t see a reason they should worsen materially in the coming quarters. And as we have seen, equities can do fine in slower growth environments. In fact, despite torpid GDP growth in 2023, the MSCI World gained 11.1 per cent through the end of September.4 In Fisher Investments Canada’s review, equity prices move most on the gap between future economic reality versus current expectations. When investors have low growth expectations and reality proves better than expected – even marginally better – that can offer upside surprise for equities.
Forward-looking markets can move higher despite slow GDP growth
Fisher Investments Canada has shown that equities and markets can move higher despite lower levels of GDP growth. Instead of dissecting what happened within the economy in the past, markets are pricing in what they expect in the future. Those future expectations – and the ensuing reality —are much more impactful to equity prices than any GDP reading. In Fisher Investments Canada’s review, the current global economic landscape, while not ideal and combined with low sentiment and a gridlocked global political environment, could provide a backdrop for positive surprise in equity markets looking ahead.
