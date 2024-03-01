For some investors, the allure of gold can be strong. In Fisher Investments Canada’s review, excitement around gold surged again in 2023, as many investors remained skeptical about equity markets following 2022′s downturn. As equities rebounded from the bear-market trough in October 2022, advertisers relentlessly pushed gold as a respite from equity market swings. Over the year, gold became so popular that a prominent U.S. warehouse retailer even began offering – and quickly selling out of – gold bars. But for all its hype, is gold a better long-term investment choice than equities? Despite its renewed rise in popularity, we think investors should closely evaluate the risk/reward characteristics before investing in gold. In this article, Fisher Investments Canada will examine gold’s long-term performance and volatility profile compared with that of equities and other investment vehicles. We’ll also discuss how falling interest rates may not necessarily signal a brighter future for gold, and why market timing is critical for gold investors.
Do recent gold returns stack up?
There is a long-standing market narrative that gold is a robust and time-tested safe haven for investors. Proponents argue that gold can hedge your portfolio against market declines, steady it during market volatility or even protect purchasing power from the erosive effects of inflation. But rationales for investing in gold often don’t stand up to a fact check, in Fisher Investments Canada’s review.
Like all commodities, gold prices are almost exclusively driven by supply and demand. In modern history, gold supply has been relatively stable, but demand has been volatile – often influenced by unpredictable swings in investor sentiment. In 2023, gold rose just over 15 per cent, nearing all-time highs in U.S. dollar terms.1 Fisher Investments Canada saw the gold excitement was particularly strong late in the year as prices rallied 11.1 per cent from October through December.2 While gold had positive returns, it’s always important to understand opportunity cost: what returns you could have gotten had you invested elsewhere, such as equities.
As seen in Exhibit 1, gold has materially underperformed global equities since 2019. And gold’s vaunted rise in the fourth quarter of 2023 narrowly lagged global equities over the same period.3 Since gold’s previous all-time high on Aug. 7, 2020, global equities are up 41.5 per cent through 2023, despite enduring a prolonged downturn – or “bear market” – in 2022.4 In that same 41-month span, gold prices have been mostly flat (Exhibit 1).
Exhibit 1: Gold vs. Global Equities (2019 – 2023)
Gold underperformance versus equities is not a new phenomenon either. From 1974 through the end of 2023, gold has risen 1,751.6 per cent, while global equities are up 8,201.1 per cent. Said simply, gold performance – both recently and over the long-term – lacks lustre when compared to equities.5
Is gold actually a “stable” alternative to stocks, especially in the long-term? Fisher Investments Canada discusses
A common sales pitch from gold proponents is that gold protects against equity and fixed interest volatility. But when you look at the data, you’ll see this claim of reduced volatility is a fallacy. As Exhibit 2 shows, gold has a standard deviation (the measure of yearly return volatility around longer-term averages) of 19 per cent since 1974, well above global equities’ standard deviation of 15.1 per cent. Additionally, gold’s annualized return is much lower than that of equities, and even trails more stable government bonds.6 In Fisher Investments Canada’s review, gold’s higher volatility and lower returns than equities is a poor combination for most investors.
Exhibit 2: Comparing Risk & Return (1974-2023)
Do falling yields signal better times ahead for gold?
A more recent narrative from gold enthusiasts suggests falling interest rates benefit gold. Their theory suggests lower fixed interest payouts mean less competition for gold. But, like many of the other alleged reasons to own gold, Fisher Investments Canada doesn’t believe this one passes a logic test.
If falling rates were good for gold, one would expect a long-term chart of gold and interest rates to show them moving in opposite directions – at least the majority of the time. But as Exhibit 3 illustrates, that isn’t the case. Gold and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields have moved together on numerous occasions. For example, gold fell alongside rates throughout much of the 1980s and 1990s. Since 1973, there is almost zero price correlation between interest rates and gold.7
Exhibit 3: Gold and Interest Rates (1974-2023)
Successful gold investing requires exceptional timing
In Fisher Investments Canada’s review, profiting from gold requires impeccable market timing. Gold’s sharp sentiment-driven booms can certainly seem enticing. A recent example of this occurred during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. In early 2020, gold took off, rising nearly 30 per cent from the beginning of the year through July 2020 – a rapid, but brief, rise that may have rewarded those who timed it successfully. But since July 2020 through the end of 2023, gold prices remained mostly flat, while global equities rose more than 40 per cent.8 Long, seemingly unexplainable periods of stagnant performance are not unusual for gold.
Fisher Investments Canada knows a notable period of wretched gold performance occurred shortly after gold peaked in January 1980 at $850, following a late-1970s rise. Remarkably, gold didn’t return to those levels for 28 years, or nearly three decades, when gold finally exceeded all-time highs in January 2008.9 Consider the opportunity cost if you had invested in gold instead of equities or other assets over that period. From the end of January 1980 through January 2008, global equities rose more than 1,716 per cent, while gold was simply treading water.10
Fortunately, investors have other options that have historically lower volatility and superior returns to gold. As Fisher Investment Canada has reviewed, though gold may literally glitter, equities and other conventional asset classes simply function better for long-term investors.
