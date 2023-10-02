[Note: This article references several individual securities to illustrate a broader point. Please be aware that we mention them solely for educational purposes and nothing here should be construed as a recommendation to take any action with respect to the securities cited.]
What is the next big investment boom and how can I get in early? Many people approach investing with this kind of mentality, equating investing success with finding the next high-growth opportunity – such as artificial intelligence – getting in early and reaping massive returns as it booms. We understand the appeal of that idea, but Fisher Investments Canada’s reviews of market history show successful long-term investing doesn’t rely on getting into the next big investment early. Focusing heavily on finding such opportunities has its own risks and problems, too.
Finding the next budding investment requires accurately forecasting far-future trends, which is exceedingly complicated. If we thought identifying big winners years in advance was repeatedly doable, we would so. But this approach has a low probability of success. Rather, we think attempting to forecast the probable impacts of economic, political and sentiment shifts in the next three to 30 months – where changes are likely more incremental – is a more beneficial way to approach long-term investing. Beyond this time frame, the drivers are unknowable. Too many factors can change.
For example, consider alternative meat. Several years ago, many speculated that lab-developed, plant-based, meatlike products were the next big thing, predicting massive shifts in consumer demand tied to several sociological reasons such as sustainability and health. But reality hasn’t matched the hype, and those projected changes in consumer behaviour have yet to manifest. For example, British sausage maker Heck Food Ltd., discontinued its vegan product offerings earlier this year, citing a lack of demand – consistent with other food producers’ reports.1 The market has affirmed as much, too: Market share leader Beyond Meat, Inc., is down 76.9 per cent since going public in May 2019.2
As Fisher Investments Canada reviews, even if you get in a successful investment early, reaping big rewards can be difficult. Tesla, Inc. – a major winner in the electric vehicle (EV) space – provides a good example of this. If you bought Tesla stock early on and held it until today, you would have done very well, as it has soared an astounding 20,000 per cent.3 Yet the path to those results wasn’t clear early on. Consider that, after going public in June 2010, Tesla’s share price bounced around and was up just 9.4 per cent a year later – lagging global stocks’ 15.8 per cent over the same period.4 Many investors may not hold through that kind of lagging performance, especially when broader markets are up, and thereby missing out when Tesla’s price boomed a few years later. And, despite outperforming dramatically over the entirety of this time frame, the stock had several, occasionally sharp periods of underperformance between 2010 and 2023, such as last year, during mid-2021, 2020′s lockdown-driven market decline and for much of 2017 through 2019.5 We suspect quite a few early shareowners may have exited from fear.
Now, in light of Tesla’s success, we have seen many investors search for the next EV winner – one candidate being Chinese EV manufacturer Nio Inc. Hoping for Tesla-like returns, investors piled on early. But the company struggled for months, burning through cash and struggling to turn profit.6 One year after Nio’s initial public offering, shares had plunged 51.0 per cent.7 Global stocks returned 3.7 per cent over the same period.8 Nio has since rebounded, though it took nearly two years to break even. We saw other coverage suggesting excitement over EV manufacturer Lordstown Motors Corp. around its market debut in 2020. It filed for bankruptcy this June.9 For investors, waiting for a big payoff implies an opportunity cost of not owning other stocks and, in Fisher Investments Canada’s review, missing out on these returns can be detrimental to reaching your financial goals.
Moreover, materially benefiting from a single winner requires owning a lot of its stocks, which can raise your portfolio’s concentration risk (the risk of being too heavily weighted in one region or sector). Times are good when a high flyer is booming, but a poor stretch would disproportionately hurt your portfolio, too. Seeking the next great investment can also make investors too focused on an individual company but, in Fisher Investments Canada’s review, a successful portfolio shouldn’t depend on a single security’s prospects.
Rather, we think investors benefit more by diversifying and concentrating on the portfolio’s success as a whole – aiming for a long-term approach geared toward earning market-like returns. Since 1970, global stocks’ average annualized return is 9.1 per cent.10 This figure includes big winners, laggards and everything in between. Importantly, compounding returns over the long term can provide the growth many investors need to reach their financial objectives, in Fisher Investments Canada’s review. For instance, a $10,000 investment over a 25-year horizon (presuming an annualized return of 8 per cent here for illustrative purposes) would grow to $68,485 – not including contributions along the way. While that growth doesn’t necessarily follow a smooth, linear path in reality, we think this history provides a useful guide to set expectations. Earning these market-like returns means you don’t need to strike it big on one stock to achieve your financial objectives, which can help in avoiding the associated risks to your portfolio.
