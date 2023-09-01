After a volatile and difficult 2022 across most markets, 2023 has provided a welcome respite for many investors. Global equities have rebounded strongly this year – recovering much of last year’s bear market decline – and fixed interest prices have stabilized as the interest rate environment has become more benign. While it’s encouraging to see these assets performing better, many naturally wonder if the recent momentum can continue. In this article, Fisher Investments Canada will discuss some of the key developments affecting equity markets in 2023 and our outlook for the remainder of the year.
The midterm miracle strikes again
One major tailwind for equities this year has been what Fisher Investments Canada calls “the midterm miracle.” The midterm miracle refers to the nine-month period starting in October of U.S. midterm election years: the fourth quarter of 2022 through the end of the second quarter of 2023. Historically, this is the most consistently positive stretch of equity market returns for U.S. markets1 and the effect has typically held true for global markets as well. This year has been no exception.
While the midterm miracle period has ended, the second half of a U.S. president’s third year also tends to be more frequently positive than historical averages, albeit with slightly lower average returns than the first half of the year. In part, Fisher Investments Canada thinks this is because legislative gridlock typically strengthens in a U.S. election year as politicians increasingly focus on campaigning instead of law-making, reducing legislative risk to companies. Looking forward, continued gridlock should remain a tailwind for equities until investors start to worry about the next election. Clearly, a major election to keep an eye on is the U.S. presidential election in 2024, but it’s likely too early for that to impact equities much now.
An update on inflation and central bank policy
While 2022 was filled with myriad scare stories, none seemed to affect investor sentiment more than high inflation and central bank rate hikes. Inflation remains high in some parts of the world – notably Europe – but has decelerated rapidly from its peak in most places. In Fisher Investments Canada’s review, slowing global inflation means most central banks are likely near, or at, the end of their rate hike campaigns, which should continue to boost investor sentiment moving forward.
However, we don’t think a pause in rate hikes or rate cuts is necessary for equity markets to continue rallying. Simply look at how the market has performed starting in mid-October last year. Since then, equities have rallied even as most central banks around the world hiked rates materially. Additionally, the market has long discounted the impact rate hikes could have. With inflation, which is the target of rate hikes, falling fast, it would be hard for most central banks to build a case for ongoing rate hikes into next year. Even if a few more rate hikes remain on the horizon, they are unlikely to have a major impact on the economy or direction of equities from here.
“Bad breadth” and a possible artificial intelligence bubble?
Recently, market prognosticators have lamented this year’s equity rise as one lacking “breadth,” pointing to the robust performance of only a small handful of companies. While it is true equity market performance has been somewhat concentrated, Fisher Investments Canada’s research suggests narrow breadth is actually a positive sign for equities, not a harbinger of future declines. In fact, periods of extremely narrow breadth, like we saw earlier this year, often occur around relative lows in the market and are typically followed by market gains.
Investors sweating “bad breadth” often attribute this year’s performance to resurgent interest in artificial intelligence (AI) applications, which has benefited a handful of large technology companies leading markets higher. At Fisher Investments Canada, we think this is an overly simplistic explanation that ignores the vast complexity of global markets. While the interest in AI has certainly helped, we think there are broader dynamics at work.
In particular, Fisher Investments Canada thinks a significant reason for this year’s technology outperformance is due to a phenomenon we call “the bounce effect” – whereby the categories of equities that fall the most in market downturns tend to rise the most as markets recover. This effect is imperfect and doesn’t unilaterally explain equity performance. But, as Figure 1 shows, an equity market bounce often turns the laggards of a downturn into the leaders of the subsequent recovery, and vice versa.
Figure 1: The “bounce effect” often turns laggards into leaders
Another reason tech and tech-like equities have done well this year is investors’ preference for high-quality, growth-oriented equities, which usually consist of companies able to generate earnings growth independent of the economic backdrop. Fisher Investments Canada knows that investors typically prefer growth equities in periods of tepid economic expansion, similar to the current environment, because their earnings and balance sheets are less sensitive to economic weakness. True growth companies are hard to find and the ones that exist are almost exclusively in tech and tech-like sectors. So, if investors continue to prefer growth amid a slower economic backdrop, narrow breadth likely won’t be going away any time soon.
AI is certainly an exciting technology with major long-term societal implications. However, we believe calls for an “AI bubble” are likely overstated. In our view, the forces propelling tech and tech-like are more durable than a potentially passing fad.
Fisher Investments Canada’s outlook for the rest of 2023
While we’ve only covered a subset of major market developments this year, we think equity markets likely have room to rise further. Investor sentiment has warmed somewhat, but there are many who remain highly skeptical markets can continue rallying. For example, many continue to worry about AI bubbles, politics, central bank policy and more. In Fisher Investments Canada’s review, these are bricks in the proverbial “wall of worry” equities love to climb. Dismissing positive news in favour of focusing on the negatives is typical in early bull market cycles – something our founder and co-chief investment officer, Ken Fisher, likes to call “the pessimism of disbelief.” From our perspective, more positives than negatives have emerged this year and the market has rightfully discounted that. Looking forward, still-skeptical investor sentiment should keep expectations low, setting the stage for more positive surprises.
Investing in financial markets involves the risk of loss and there is no guarantee that all or any capital invested will be repaid. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments and the income from them will fluctuate with world financial markets and international currency exchange rates. This document constitutes the general views of Fisher Investments Canada and should not be regarded as personalized investment or tax advice or as a representation of its performance or that of its clients. No assurances are made that Fisher Investments Canada will continue to hold these views, which may change at any time based on new information, analysis or reconsideration. In addition, no assurances are made regarding the accuracy of any forecast made herein. Not all past forecasts have been, nor future forecasts will be, as accurate as any contained herein.
Fisher Investments Management, LLC does business under this name in Ontario and Newfoundland & Labrador. In all other provinces, Fisher Asset Management, LLC does business as Fisher Investments Canada and as Fisher Investments.
1 Source: Global Financial Data, as of 13/7/2023. Average S&P 500 total returns in the last quarter of the 2nd year of a presidential term through the end of the 3rd year of a presidential term, daily, 9/1/1926 – 31/12/2019. Currency fluctuations between the U.S. dollar and local currency may result in higher or lower investment returns.
Advertising feature produced by Fisher Investments Canada. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.