Superlatives are hard to avoid when Florida – as a travel destination – is the subject matter. After all, the Sunshine State is packed with one-of-a-kind attractions, boasting the best beaches and the oldest town in the U.S., the world’s fishing and sponge capitals, and the only place in the world where visitors can interact with manatees.
Add in a packed events calendar, world-class culinary and cultural offerings, and a focus on wellness and ecotourism and you get a treasure chest of experiences that holds something for everyone.
“While Florida tends to attract more visitors in the winter, especially those looking to escape colder, harsher climes, its mild temperatures throughout the year make it an all-seasons destination,” says Dana Young, CEO and president of VISIT FLORIDA, a tourism marketing corporation that serves as Florida’s official source for travel planning.
Outdoor enthusiasts will find plenty to discover in Florida’s unique ecosystems, with the Atlantic Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico, the Everglades plus swamps and bayous. “We have 175 state parks and three national parks. Our trails network has not only traditional hiking and biking trails but multi-use trails, including for horseback riding, and water-based trails for kayaking and paddleboarding,” says Ms. Young. “We have 825 miles of pristine beaches, and St. George Island was recently voted the number one beach in the U.S. It’s very secluded and quiet, and you might be the only person there.”
A strong infrastructure, including boat charters and kayak and standup paddleboard rentals, helps to make a range of options readily accessible, says Ms. Young, a sixth-generation Floridian who loves being out on the water and considers “boats as vessels of freedom.
“My family has always been big into fishing and boating, and just into the outdoors overall,” she says. “There is nothing like being outside and enjoying that sense of freedom.”
In addition to nature, Florida offers “wonderful cities to explore and neat urban experiences,” Ms. Young says. “We have a very diverse arts and culture scene, where different cultures from across the world are represented.”
History buffs may be interested to learn that St. Augustine, located on Florida’s east coast, is the oldest city in the U.S. with landmarks such as the Castillo de San Marcos and examples of Spanish colonial architecture, she notes. “It’s a beautiful town that always surprises those who haven’t been there.”
On the west coast, visitors can immerse themselves in Greek culture at Tarpon Springs, a coastal community that attracted settlers from the Saronic Gulf Islands in Greece in the early 1900s. Drawn by abundant sponge-diving potential, they created a thriving industry, effectively turning the location into the “sponge capital of the world.”
Another major influence can be experienced in the lively Hispanic culture and cuisine, which can be found throughout Florida but are especially palpable in Miami and Tampa.
“With the Florida MICHELIN Guide in its second year, we’re able to highlight even more of our culinary masterpieces, and there is much to be discovered even beyond the MICHELIN cities,” she says. “And of course, we’re very spoiled with having seafood that comes straight from the water: fresh fish, fresh shrimp, fresh lobster, fresh scallops and fresh crab in the winter.”
At the same time, several brand new – and a number of well-established – wellness resorts are helping to boost Florida’s reputation as a wellness destination, says Ms. Young. “Our wellness offerings have increased dramatically over the past several years, and this includes everything from luxury spas to nature-based camping and the World Equestrian Center, which has a spa and wellness retreat.”
With nature appreciation being a main draw for visitors, there’s growing recognition of the need to protect these unique, and often fragile, ecosystems, Ms. Young says. “Florida – as a state – is very mindful of the importance of our environment. Over the past four years, our governor and legislature have put hundreds of millions of dollars into environmental restoration and protection, and water quality, along with many other sustainability programs.”
VISIT FLORIDA, for example, hosts an eco-travel hub listing attractions, activities and businesses that make sustainability a priority, including “over 400 properties in the green-lodging program,” she adds.
“I travel the world, but I am always overjoyed to come home. I hope that our visitors can develop some of that same appreciation for Florida. I never get tired of it, and it’s always beautiful.”
More information is available at VISITFLORIDA.com.
Exciting nature discoveries
There is nothing better than to witness visitors spot their “spark bird,” first alligator or other species they’ve never encountered before, says Toni Westland, ranger at J.N. “Ding” Darling, a national wildlife refuge that is part of the largest undeveloped mangrove ecosystem in the U.S. “I’ve worked here for over 20 years, but these discoveries are always exciting, for example, when someone first sees and identifies a roseate spoonbill.”
The bright pink birds, present at “Ding” Darling year-round, share the habitat with a large number of native and migratory birds, a crocodile, alligators, manatees, dolphins, river otters, bobcats and people, she says. “Seeing them all enjoy this environment can remind us how we can all get along. We can learn a lot from nature, which is also a symbol for resiliency – and the capacity to recover.”
Programs at “Ding” Darling are free and appeal to all ages, and Ms. Westland recommends starting the experience at the Visitor and Education Center. “We can assist people in planning their visit, whether they want to participate in the program or walk, drive through or kayak,” she says. “We like to help them discover a lifelong journey with nature.”
