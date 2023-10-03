When it comes to artificial intelligence (AI), there has been a lot of talk, but not nearly enough perspective. Every Canadian can and should share their ideas, questions and concerns regarding this revolutionary technology – in fact, we urge them to by visiting telus.com/responsibleAI. Subsets of the tech industry have been very vocal about the threats and benefits of AI, but we can’t ask the right questions if we aren’t listening to those it impacts – and it impacts all of us.
Canada is regarded as a leader in AI, with our long-standing and globally-recognized research institutes exploring innovative application and industry-wide collaboration. The time for Canada to capitalize on its AI leadership is now. Canadian governments and regulators are in the midst of developing legislation and rules around AI in an effort to balance the technology’s evolution and its social impacts. Guardrails are valuable to industry and citizens alike, ensuring innovation can happen while risks are minimized. Thoughtful regulation is welcomed by the technology industry – the Code of Practice for Generative AI and the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act have recently been released. However, substantive elements of these regulatory tools have yet to be finalized. Technology is rapidly progressing, while questions remain about foundational concepts: What is an artificial intelligence system? What is a high impact system that could meaningfully affect individuals and society, and does it require additional safeguards and scrutiny? How will upstream and downstream accountability for AI systems be managed among responsible persons? These concepts must be mapped out in a way that maximizes AI’s benefits and minimizes harms. With much of the work left to be done, there has not been enough engagement of the public or industry, which has resulted in a limited ability of impacted parties – all citizens – to weigh in.
Herein lies the opportunity. Soliciting input from Canadians and incorporating their concerns and ideas will influence the discussion around AI by informing legislators and industry of differing views, concerns and opinions, thereby greatly expanding on the current perceptions of the potential impacts of the technology. By welcoming various viewpoints, the technology industry and regulators better reflect the incredible diversity of our society in their work and are better positioned to enact the responsible data systems and processes we need as a society to thrive. Ethically, this is the right thing to do – but it also makes good business sense. By developing products and services that people want and trust with their data, everyone benefits.
Recent studies from Canada’s Public Awareness Working Group and the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research (CIFAR) have indicated that while there is strong public interest in the advancement of AI, significant areas of concern remain. Addressing these concerns requires working together – as industry, AI experts, government, ethicists, academia, and, most importantly, the public – to co-design what the future world looks like. Otherwise, we will lose out on opportunities to co-create a future that can benefit everyone.
We must seek to hear from a diverse set of voices from across Canada, including Indigenous peoples, youth, LGBTQ2+ and other equity-deserving groups. The aim should be the co-design of responsible AI principles and guardrails that work for all of us, to help mitigate bias and potentially unfair impacts in certain use cases involving AI, and to ensure that social good remains entrenched in the evolution of this technology.
The Responsible AI Institute, a global and member-driven non-profit dedicated to enabling successful responsible AI, has led efforts in Canada and internationally to offer policymakers, practitioners and regulators practical tools and guidance, including a leading certification program, all with the goal of benefitting society. A proud member of the RAI Institute, TELUS has long put social good at the heart of its business model, which has focused on leveraging technological expertise to use technology to benefit as many people as possible. Together with the Responsible AI Institute, we are exploring ways to include Canadians, all Canadians, in co-creating a better future.
Consultative work in collaboration with academia and expert partners can foster important discussions around human-centric technology. We are just getting started. Developing responsible AI guardrails that are meaningful and effective is within our grasp, so everyone should feel welcome to share their perspective. We’re listening.
To learn more about the responsible AI consultations or to participate, please visit www.telus.com/responsibleAI.
Pamela Snively is the chief data & trust officer at TELUS. Pam encourages consumers to more fully understand what responsible private sector organizations do to protect their privacy and organizations to join her in her mission to earn and elevate consumer trust in our digital ecosystem.
Ashley Casovan is the executive director of the Responsible AI Institute. Ashley has had a long-standing commitment to advance the responsible and safe use of data and technology. She is committed to ensuring innovative technologies are built for the betterment of society.
Advertising feature provided by TELUS. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.