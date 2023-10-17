Nunavut is an extraordinary travel destination with a budding culinary scene as unique as the territory. It’s not about Michelin-starred restaurants and seven-course tasting menus but rather dishes that reflect the traditions of the land and peoples, with ingredients rarely found elsewhere.
Think musk ox, caribou, seal, narwhal, sweet yet tart cloudberries and fresh-out-of-the-water Arctic char. Having sustained the Inuit for millennia, these foods from the earth and the sea make memorable meals for travellers who make the journey to the North.
Chef Joseph Szakacs, owner of the Black Heart Café in the capital city of Iqaluit, answered the call of the wild almost 12 years ago. Classically trained by Swiss and French chefs, the move was a big departure from his previous experiences working at restaurants in Toronto, Vancouver and luxury hotels in Alberta. He was looking for adventure and a new challenge – he discovered both in Nunavut.
“When an opportunity came up to work in the Arctic, I thought it would be a great move for me,” says Szakacs, who cooked at a few other establishments in Iqaluit, including the Frobisher Inn, before opening Black Heart six years ago. “I was tired of the corporate world. I wanted a change and hoped that Nunavut would be wild, unique and give me a chance to experience the culture of the North.”
With the opening of his new café, Szakacs’s goal was to provide well-crafted food, featuring as many local seasonal ingredients and dishes cooked from scratch as possible.
On the menu, customers might find a savoury caribou stew, scallops from Pangnirtung on Baffin Island, sushi made with local shrimp or a club sandwich made with Arctic char, alongside mouth-watering homemade baked goods and a cup of coffee or tea, like matcha latte.
Prized for its delicate taste, higher protein, lower fat content and versatility, caribou is simmered in soups, fermented, dried as mikku (similar to jerky) or eaten raw (think tartar).
Arctic char, also a mainstay, tastes lighter than salmon and has a touch of sweetness reminiscent of freshwater trout. A cut-up and salted version, known as pipsi, is dried in the sun on outdoor racks.
Szakacs supports the community by buying ingredients from hunters, fishers, foragers and producers in the area as well as hiring and training locals.
“As a chef, being able to use ingredients not readily available elsewhere is a big bonus,” he enthuses. “There’s an abundance of natural products here. My aim was to incorporate as much of them as I could into our menu while still making it approachable for those not familiar with Inuit cuisine.”
Country food, or traditional Inuit foodstuff like fish, game meat and fruit, sourced from the land and sea, is a way of life in Nunavut, as is sharing and inclusivity. Across the territory, friends, neighbours and visitors are treated like family, and it’s not uncommon for travellers to be invited to share a meal with residents who make sure everyone can enjoy the local bounty and leave with full bellies.
It could be at one of those shared meals that you find yourself trying muktuk, or maktaaq, a whale food popular with locals for generations and sought after by travellers. An excellent source of nutrition – protein, iron, vitamins A and C – the blubber is often eaten raw, thinly sliced and served with a soy sauce for dipping.
Of course, Szakacs had to try it when he moved to Nunavut. “People might have preconceived ideas about what maktaaq is,” he says. “It’s fatty, a touch fishy, a bit gamey and has a lot of umami. "
“Though not something you’d eat every day, when it’s available, we share it with one another,” he adds. “It’s a real treat. It’s important to be respectful and mindful about what it is available. Come with an open mind and try everything.”
