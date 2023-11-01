Indigenous-owned business is booming in Canada.
Just ask Jenn Harper, one of the best-known Indigenous entrepreneurs in the country; she’s the St. Catharines, Ont.-based founder and CEO of Canada’s first Indigenous-owned cosmetics brand, Cheekbone Beauty.
“For years I think our people had a negative view of what business is because we [were] coming at it from this Western view,” Ms. Harper says. But that viewpoint is changing as more people see that “when we do [business] from an Indigenous lens, you can build business for good,” she says.
According to the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, the number of Indigenous business owners is growing at five times the rate of self-employed Canadians, with Indigenous people contributing nearly $50-billion to Canada’s economy in 2020.
Still, barriers to this growth persist. For example, the Bank of Canada said that just 0.2 per cent of available capital financing in Canada is accessible to First Nations businesses.
This funding gap makes it extremely challenging for Indigenous businesses to scale and grow, says Ms. Harper.
“It’s next to impossible,” she says. “In the early days of building Cheekbone Beauty, I had $500 and a corner of my basement to work in. The whole concept of bootstrapping, it can only get you so far. [Funding] is critical to grow the business.”
A $350,000 investment from Raven Indigenous Capital Partners helped Ms. Harper move Cheekbone’s operations into a 2,000-square-foot warehouse, build a cosmetics lab and hire a full-time chemist. Now, the company’s vegan, cruelty-free products are on the shelf in 56 Sephora stores in Canada and over 600 JCPenney stores in the U.S.
“Without that support, we would not be on the shelves of Sephora today,” she says. “There are so many more opportunities for so many more incredible Indigenous entrepreneurs and the businesses they’re building, and we need more funding in order to help them do that.”
Ms. Harper shared her story during a session about Indigenous entrepreneurship and economic reconciliation at the recent Elevate Festival in Toronto. She was joined by Carol Ann Hilton, CEO and founder of the Indigenomics Institute and the Global Centre of Indigenomics; Sasha Krstic, president of Mastercard in Canada, moderated the discussion.
Citing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada Calls to Action, Ms. Krstic noted that supporting Indigenous business is “critically important” to growing Canada’s Indigenous economy, which will also boost the Canadian economy as a whole.
“There continue to be barriers and roadblocks to Indigenous businesses and entrepreneurship to this day, from limited access to capital to issues with infrastructure,” she told the audience, adding that real change will require collaboration and partnership across industries and sectors.
“The bottom line is that we all have a shared responsibility to be aware and to meaningfully engage in action that drives reconciliation efforts forward. Our goal at Mastercard is to power economies and empower people. To us, that means taking an active role in supporting Indigenous businesses and securing impactful partnerships to help drive long-term change.”
Economic reconciliation in practice
Partnerships are key to supporting the growth of Indigenous economies and a core element of economic reconciliation, says Carol Anne Hilton of the Indigenomics Institute.
“Economic reconciliation is the process of creating and facilitating meaningful partnerships – mutually beneficial agreements that specifically support economic prosperity and inclusion,” she says.
It’s particularly important for organizations to understand “how slanted the table is against Indigenous businesses” in the context of how potential investment prospects are viewed, she says. For example, access to capital is often tied to land ownership, which can be a barrier for some Indigenous entrepreneurs.
However, she adds, “I think that this sweep of growth of Indigenous business is changing the visual metrics. We’re now seeing Indigenous businesses as a strategic advantage, seeing Indigenous businesses as places of leadership.”
For Ms. Harper, economic reconciliation means giving Indigenous businesses “the networking opportunities, the engagement, the resources and the capital. It’s [about] organizations that support, uplift and empower us and give us space and platform to share our stories.”
Ms. Krstic echoes that thought, pointing to Mastercard’s own commitment in this area.
“Mastercard has partnered with Pow Wow Pitch, a pitch competition for Indigenous entrepreneurs, investing more than $800,000 to help break down the unique barriers and challenges faced by Indigenous entrepreneurs,” she says.
The company has also partnered with The Globe and Mail to amplify the voices of Indigenous small business owners and bring to light important conversations around economic reconciliation. This initiative, called Indigenous Enterprises, tells the stories of Indigenous leaders, their businesses and their impact from all angles.
How allies can show up for Indigenous businesses
If organizations want to engage in economic reconciliation, the first step is showing up, says Ms. Harper. Then, it’s time to listen.
“It’s the idea of listen, learn, act. It can be as simple as showing up at an event that is Indigenous-led,” she says. “If you start there, you will know where to begin and really do it in an authentic way when you’re engaging with Indigenous people, our business and our communities.”
Adds Ms. Hilton: “It’s showing up in your personal conversations, advancing your own internal body of knowledge… It’s valuing Indigenous business and building a network of understanding whether it’s Indigenous restaurants or food products or services, whatever those are.”
Ms. Krstic says that at Mastercard, they’ve been working hard to listen and take action on what they’ve learned.
“Our first step was showing up, asking questions. ‘How do we become a good partner?’” she says. “In our partnership with Pow Wow Pitch, our team members actively participate in judging the pitches and bringing their business expertise to those competitions, so that creates a symbiotic relationship. They’re adding their knowledge, and they’re learning along the way. We’re giving and receiving, just as the Indigenous community is also giving and receiving to us.”
Economic reconciliation isn’t the job of Indigenous people; it needs to be a collective effort, she adds.
“At Mastercard, we’re proud to support economic opportunities, contribute to community building and engage in collaborative partnerships,” Ms. Krstic says. “We’re not the experts in Indigenous economic reconciliation, but we are an invested partner. We want to leverage our incredible reach to be able to amplify what is a critically important topic for our country.”
