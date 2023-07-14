How does it run?

BEVs run on battery power alone. You charge them by plugging them into a power outlet.

Powered by a gas engine and an electric motor. These use batteries for shorter trips, such as urban commutes, and gasoline for longer trips.

Primary fuel is gas, but they have a secondary electric motor that charges while driving.

Gasoline is injected into the combustion chamber and combined with air. The air/fuel mixture is ignited by a spark from the spark plug.