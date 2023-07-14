Are you thinking about buying an electric vehicle (EV)? Here’s how they compare to gasoline-powered cars and trucks
If you’re in the market for a new car, you might be thinking about buying an electric vehicle (EV). Not only are EVs better for the environment, but they’re also potentially better for your wallet in the long run too, and the federal government is offering incentives to get more EVs on the road. Canada’s proposed regulation will require that 60 per cent of new light-duty vehicle sales be zero-emission vehicles by 2030.¹ So, if you’re not in the market for an EV right now, you might be in the near future.
As far as looks go, EVs and gas-powered cars aren’t that different but there are a few key traits that set them apart – beyond what’s under the hood. There’s a lot to consider with each option, so here’s what you should know before taking the plunge.
First, let’s break down the differences between the various types of EVs, how they work and how they compare to gas powered vehicles.
|Battery EV (BEV)
|Plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV)
|Hybrid EV (HEV)
|Gas powered vehicle
|How does it run?
|BEVs run on battery power alone. You charge them by plugging them into a power outlet.
|Powered by a gas engine and an electric motor. These use batteries for shorter trips, such as urban commutes, and gasoline for longer trips.
|Primary fuel is gas, but they have a secondary electric motor that charges while driving.
|Gasoline is injected into the combustion chamber and combined with air. The air/fuel mixture is ignited by a spark from the spark plug.
|Plug-in charging
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Main fuel source is battery
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Electric range
|100 to 600 km
|20 to 80 km electric
|Not applicable
|Not applicable
|Minimum purchase price
|Most expensive compared to a gas-powered vehicle.
|Less expensive than a BEV, but more than a gas-powered vehicle.
|Less expensive than a BEV, but more than a gas-powered vehicle.
|Least expensive.
|Emissions while operating
|None
|Some, depending on driving mode; generally lower than HEVs.
|Some, depending on driving mode; generally higher than PHEVs.
|Yes