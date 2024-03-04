Like many folks with an entrepreneurial bent, Geena Jackson launched her first business at a tender age.
At eight, she took on her first paper route, then joined forces with her brother to launch a landscaping business, going house-to-house with their push mower asking if anyone needed their lawns trimmed.
“Most people thought we were really resourceful just to ask,” says Ms. Jackson, a member of the Shishalh (Sechelt) Nation, who was born on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast, but moved to Winnipeg as a child. “They’d just give us money, maybe just to make us go away.”
As a student at the British Columbia Institute of Technology, Ms. Jackson opened one of the first environmentally friendly cleaning companies called Enviro-Clean. Within a year, she had over 100 clients and a dozen employees. She later sold the business for a tidy sum.
“A true entrepreneur is someone who sees a gap and can take that leap of faith in yourself,” she says. “It takes a village, but it also takes passion.”
In the decades since those early ventures, Ms. Jackson’s passion for entrepreneurship blossomed into a successful career in business development where she’s directly supported more than 800 startups and established companies. Now, she’s bringing that dedication and drive to her current passion, Bears’ Lair.
A reality TV program similar in structure to other entrepreneurial television shows, Bears’ Lair is a forum for 18 Indigenous businesses to pitch their business plans to a panel of industry leaders in the hopes of winning a share of $160,000 in prize money. Ms. Jackson co-created the show, soon to launch its second season on the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN), serving as executive producer and one of its “Bears.”
“I want to be able to promote entrepreneurs at every level, and be a voice and [create] an opportunity for the world to see who we are as people,” says Ms. Jackson of her “why” behind the project.
She also wants budding Indigenous entrepreneurs to see themselves in the business owners who are featured on Bears’ Lair.
“I want them to see, ‘I can do this,’” she says.
‘Co-op-etition’ over competition
Making Bears’ Lair has been a “learning experience,” says Ms. Jackson, who studied broadcast journalism at BCIT before switching gears to business development. She came up with the idea for the show 10 years before she pitched it. The concept was to create a show for Indigenous entrepreneurs that wasn’t about the judges investing in or taking control of a business, but instead was about uplifting everyone taking part.
The result was the first ever self-funded program on the network. In its first season, businesses such as Alberta K9, Up the Hill at Loakin and Warrior Women Inc. were awarded preliminary prizes of $10,000, with social enterprise AgriTech North taking the $100,000 grand prize. Season two filming has just wrapped and will air in June 2024.
“It was a labour of love for everybody,” says Ms. Jackson. The first season was actually filmed in her brother Shain Jackson’s work studio, Spiritworks Limited, which he transformed into a set for her. The Bears volunteered their time for seven days of filming, says Ms. Jackson, “because they saw the vision – and they’re literally the busiest people around.”
Ms. Jackson says her favourite part of the show was seeing the contestants bond during filming. She and her team purposely select businesses that aren’t there to compete.
“We like to call it ‘co-op-etition,’” she says. “Yes, there’s prize money, but they’re all rooting for each other.”
The contestants are still in touch even after wrapping the show, she says, with some developing ways they can work together. “It’s about bringing everybody together in a loving, encouraging space where the networking and the support doesn’t stop when the cameras stop rolling.”
An ‘energizing’ experience
Tara Benham, national tax leader at accounting and business advisory firm Grant Thornton LLP, is a guest coach on the upcoming season of Bears’ Lair. She says much of the show’s supportive atmosphere springs from Ms. Jackson herself.
“Geena brings a tremendous amount of energy into every room she walks into. She cares about so many people while juggling so many different things,” says Ms. Benham. “She made everyone feel special, cared about, and like they were part of something much bigger than the show.”
Ms. Benham says being a coach on the show was an “energizing” experience. “[The participants] brought passion, demonstrated perseverance and came to the table with ideas to not only elevate their business, but to elevate their communities,” she says. “I’m honoured to be a small part of their journeys.”
Grant Thornton is one of the corporate supporters of Bears’ Lair, which is part of their ongoing commitment to strengthening Indigenous communities and businesses.
“By supporting Indigenous entrepreneurs and communities, we can help amplify their cultural and economic contributions, strengthen community relations and build upon their important legacy for future generations,” she says.
Empowering youth to aim high
While Ms. Jackson is excited to see season two of Bears’ Lair come to fruition, she says her greatest passion project is Bears’ Lair Youth Entrepreneur Dream Camps, which adapt the experience of the show for Indigenous young people. The camps teach participants how to launch their own businesses, as well as helping them with important soft skills like public speaking, giving and taking constructive criticism and teamwork.
“The youth are the future. These are the decision makers of tomorrow,” says Ms. Jackson of why this work means so much to her. “With what we teach, they gain the skills they need, whether they want to go into leadership, or go into post-secondary feeling confident knowing their voice is going to be heard, or whether they decide to stay in their community and become an entrepreneur and make a difference [there].”
Reflecting on her own beginnings as a young entrepreneur, Ms. Jackson says working with these young people has been a full circle moment. She hopes to contribute to a “paradigm shift” for Indigenous youth, she says, “to empower them, elevate them and to educate them that they can be anything they want to be.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Grant Thornton. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.