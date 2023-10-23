In just over a decade, 5 to Watch: Canada’s Sports Business Awards has become an important occasion that recognizes the contributions of sports business professionals.
To date, the event has raised more than $400,000 for students and student bursaries. The funds help support outstanding students from George Brown College’s business sport and event marketing program who have demonstrated a variety of skills, including academic performance. The initiative is dedicated to advancing sports business leadership from the classroom to the boardroom.
“We are excited to be in our 12th year of 5 to Watch: Canadian Sports Business Awards and celebrating so many changemakers in the sport and business industry,” says John Peco, associate dean of George Brown’s School of Marketing. “These awards not only honour outstanding achievement, but also invest in the success of our students. At George Brown College, we are proud to foster an environment of high-calibre performance both in and out of the classroom. We take pride in supporting the 5TW community and the next generation of leaders.”
The 5 to Watch awards are presented annually to five Canadian sports business professionals who have achieved groundbreaking success in their careers before age 40. The initiative, created by George Brown College’s faculty, staff and alumni, has become a must-attend event within the Canadian sports business industry.
On October 25, alumni of the college’s Centre for Business’s sport and event marketing program, faculty members, sponsors and top sports professionals and executives will gather in Toronto to honour the latest 5 to Watch winners. It’s an opportunity to network and to hear tributes and speeches from recognize champions from the world of Canadian sports.
Award recipients include: Ashley Curran, associate vice-president of sport partnerships and community impact at Canadian Tire Corp.; Alex Wong, vicepresident of strategy and analytics at Toronto Blue Jays; Diana Matheson, co-founder and CEO at Project 8 Sports Inc.; Kevin Blue, chief sport officer at Golf Canada; and Mike Samardzic, partner at XMC – the Official Sponsorship and Experiential Marketing Agency.
In addition to the three winners of the Nathalie Cook - Canadian Women & Sport Disruptor Award, presented by TSN/RDS, Marin Hickox, vice-president of women and girls hockey at Hockey Canada, will receive the Alumni Achievement Award (open exclusively to graduates of the sport and event marketing program at George Brown), while former competitive ice dancer Tracy Wilson will be honoured with the Chris Lang Lifetime Impact Award.
“This outstanding lineup of winners for 2023 have made profound contributions to the Canadian sport business industry, setting new standards in leadership,” notes Ian Austin, dean of the Centre for Business at George Brown College. “At the heart of this event is a commitment to student awards and bursaries – providing financial support for our emerging leaders, ensuring access to education and creating opportunities to develop sport business leadership.”
