From left to right: Ashley Curran, associate vice-president, sports partnerships and community impact, Canadian Tire Corp.; Alex Wong, vice-president, strategy and analytics, Toronto Blue Jays; Diana Matheson, co-founder and CEO, Project 8 Sports Inc.; Kevin Blue, chief sport officer, Golf Canada; Mike Samardzic, partner, XMC - the Official Sponsorship and Experiential Marketing™ AgencySUPPLIED