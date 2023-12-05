One of the reasons Yinnie Chung loves her job at RGA Life Reinsurance Company of Canada is the opportunities she gets to work with colleagues to help the community.
“I’ve had the privilege of participating in some truly impactful programs and events,” says Chung, senior group underwriting consultant. “Our employee volunteer days, for instance, have been a source of incredible fulfilment. These days are more than just volunteering; they are about working together as a team for a meaningful cause.”
Among her favourite experiences were assembling ribbons for the Green Ribbon campaign, which raises awareness of organ donation, and hearing from a young organ recipient, as well as hosting barbecues at WoodGreen’s affordable housing site in Toronto. “These activities not only make me happier but also motivate me to be a more productive and compassionate employee,” she says.
Dominic Hains, president and CEO, is proud of the company’s dedication to the United Way workplace giving campaign, which RGA has supported for almost three decades.
“This dedication reflects the generosity, spirit and creativity of our team, as they constantly look for ways to make the campaign memorable. It underscores our deep commitment to our community and those in need,” he says.
Chung says volunteering in the community and raising funds for charitable organizations help employees broaden their horizons and strengthen their connection to the community.
“They inspire us to make a difference and develop a better understanding of the world around us,” she says. “We also gain a unique perspective and ideas on how we can help fulfill RGA’s purpose to make financial protection accessible to all. We become more compassionate and understanding partners to our clients.”
RGA is also committed to employee well-being, Chung says, including mental health support, in-office yoga and ergonomic assessments. “I feel truly valued, respected and part of a close-knit work family at RGA. The genuine care, flexibility and honesty in our relationships with management and colleagues create an environment where I feel inspired to reciprocate this positive energy in my work each day.”
Hains says employees are at the heart of RGA. “Their commitment, engagement and well-being directly impact our success,” he says. “Creating a workplace where all employees are encouraged and supported to reach their full potential improves employee retention, makes our clients happier and improves our whole organization.”
In 2023, RGA also launched employee resource groups (ERGs) aimed at fostering inclusivity and diversity. These include Women’s Network, Mental Health Advocacy Group, Sustainability Committee, Working Parents Support Group and Network for Black, Indigenous and People of Colour.
These groups provide a platform for employees to share perspectives and educate all associates about key issues and topics within these areas. “We truly care about issues that matter the most to them, fostering a sense of belonging and a more inclusive work environment and community,” Hains says.
“RGA’s success hinges on our people. Embracing individual perspectives, experiences and differences strengthens RGA and provides a competitive advantage. Initiatives such as the ERGs align with our values and our vision of cultivating a culture of connection, encouragement and teamwork.”
