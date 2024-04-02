After working for a big multinational technology corporation, Manoj Kumar was looking for a small company where he could grow and highlight his skills. So when Ottawa-based Eclipsys Solutions Inc. reached out about a position, he was intrigued.
Eclipsys is the first Canadian-headquartered accredited Oracle Cloud Solutions Provider and a leader in all things Oracle Cloud. In 2016, Kumar joined the company as an Oracle technical support specialist in its elite support practice. By 2022, he had become a managed service technical lead for database and cloud.
Kumar appreciates the encouragement and support he receives to further his career goals. “I’ve done many courses and certifications that the company has paid for, and I’ve been mentored along the way,” he says. “They really support your professional development here.”
Professional development is at the centre of the company’s culture. “We talk about learning and development all day, every day, because we truly believe it is core to our strategy,” says Theresa Williams, vice-president of people and culture. “Our technical proficiency enables us to be leaders in supporting our customers, and it satisfies our employees’ desire to constantly develop themselves.”
It’s not all work and no play, however. For Kumar, one of the highlights is a three-day annual strategy meeting (ASM), which takes place in June in Ontario or Québec. There he enjoys team-building activities such as volleyball and rock climbing, which help him get to know his colleagues better. “I love the ASM, it’s really awesome,” he says. “Many of us talk on the phone every day but we don’t meet in person, so this is a nice way to connect.”
Kumar also appreciates the flexible vacation policy, which has allowed him to spend a month in India visiting family. “We have a diverse workforce with many families who live internationally, and we saw that people found it stressful to save their vacation days to get home for a longer stretch, so we responded to that,” says Williams.
Diversity is a cornerstone of an inclusive workplace culture. “Our diversity program is dynamic, because we are constantly adapting and listening to our employees as well as to what’s happening in the world,” says Williams. Regular learning and sharing about diversity and inclusion happen in a dedicated Slack channel, where global observances are acknowledged and celebrated, and conversations are often led by employees who share their traditions and stories with the team.
A statutory holiday-exchange program allows employees to take an alternative day off to celebrate holidays that are meaningful to them. In addition to cultural diversity, 50 per cent of the executive team are women. There’s also an in-house scholarship program for family members of Eclipsys employees supporting female education in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).
In 2023, Eclipsys was acquired by DSP, a leading U.K.-based data management and cloud platform management partner focused on Oracle solutions. The acquisition, says Williams, will lead to more interesting work with different technologies and global projects, more learning opportunities for employees and increased collaboration.
“This is a big change for the company, and we know that change can be hard and scary for some,” she says. “But we’ve been transparent throughout the process, and we’ve been met with excitement from our employees to take their careers to the next level. And while we are excited that the company is growing, we also want the culture to stay collaborative and people-oriented.”
Now based in the Toronto office, Kumar hasn’t noticed any changes in that close-knit culture. “Everyone is very friendly,” he says. “This is the first small company I’ve worked for, and it feels like a family.”
