Perinatal loss is a sadly common occurrence that affects thousands of Canadians each year.
Losing a child to miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal death can cause profound grief and psychological distress.
While up to 25 per cent of pregnancies end in miscarriage, it’s a topic that’s rarely spoken of at work. Individuals may go through a myriad of emotions following perinatal loss, from grief to anxiety to anger, but may be afraid to express those feelings to coworkers or managers.
“In my experience with speaking to people who have gone through this, a lot of it is self-stigma, or shame,” says Charmaine Alexander, plan sponsor service advisor for disability management and prevention at Desjardins Insurance.
“They may think, ‘I don’t want anyone to know that there is something wrong with me,’” says Ms. Alexander. If couples are going through fertility treatments such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), perinatal loss is often kept even more hidden, she adds.
“I knew several people who went through one, two, sometimes three [rounds of IVF]. They’d get to that point and they’d lose their child and it would be very devastating.”
While each individual copes with loss in their own way, employers have a role to play in alleviating stigma and assisting their employees through the psychological, physical and financial effects of perinatal loss, Ms. Alexander says.
Reducing stigma and offering help
It’s important to remember that employees would never be asked to disclose a loss, says Ms. Alexander, so the onus is on supervisors to offer visible resources and support. Workplaces should have a robust library of resources about grief and loss, such as booklets and brochures, along with online resources and regular reminders to staff on where to find them.
Managers and supervisors should familiarize themselves with these materials so they know where to direct employees, says Ms. Alexander.
She points out that the family-building journey can be especially demanding on the partner undergoing fertility treatments, from the effects of fertility drugs to recovery from in vitro fertilization. Increasing hormones in the body as part of the treatment may affect a woman’s mood, says Ms. Alexander, and “if you are susceptible already to mental health issues, it can wreak havoc.” Weight gain due to an increase in hormones could also affect how confident someone feels in the workplace.
The best way to reach them is to keep reminding them that they are not alone, that there are resources available to them.— Charmaine Alexander, Desjardins Insurance
To ensure employees get the help they need, managers should be familiar with the company’s Employee Assistance Program (EAP), which typically offers services such as individual therapy and grief counselling.
“With this type of situation, we won’t know [how] the person is suffering, and the best way to reach them is to keep reminding them that they are not alone, that there are resources available to them,” says Ms. Alexander. She adds that by pushing this message, managers may also be able to reach the partners, and not just the people physically going through the pregnancy loss.
Alleviating financial stress
The cost of family-building can be an enormous financial burden, says Ms. Alexander. Some couples may spend thousands on multiple rounds of fertility treatments and deplete savings in the hopes of having a child, only to experience a pregnancy or neonatal loss.
It’s critical that employees are aware of their group plan’s fertility treatment and drug coverage, says Ms. Alexander. They apply to same-sex couple and solo parents, so employers should ensure that their messaging is inclusive.
Because perinatal loss is so individual, managers may choose to customize supports, she adds. That might mean allowing extra hours of EAP support if an employee has used up their allotted hours. Or it might mean increasing fertility drug coverage and the coverage for the services of healthcare professionals (such as psychologists) in the group insurance plan.
Ms. Alexander adds that employers aren’t left alone in the dark to navigate these options – insurers can provide guides and resources for managers to help them recognize such situations and to guide them in how to best support employees.
Encouraging empathy
Beyond group plans, there are other ways to create a more empathetic workplace, says Ms. Alexander.
Employers can partner with established organizations that offer training in psychological peer support, so that workers or supervisors can recognize if a colleague is struggling.
“If they see distress, they can say, ‘I notice you haven’t been acting yourself and I’m just worried that something might be affecting you, so I wanted to give you this [resource],’” says Ms. Alexander.
When it comes to time off, employers should take an individualized approach to determining how long is appropriate for each employee. “Where somebody might need to take two weeks off for their grief response, somebody [else] may need four to six weeks.”
It’s also key to support the staff member throughout their leave and ensure that the return to work is as pleasant as possible, Ms. Alexander adds. Supervisors should check in with telephone calls, even to just say, “I was wondering how you were doing. We miss you here.” It’s also important to discuss how the employee’s return to work should be structured. For example, if someone has gone through surgery, they may need to be excused from physical labour.
Most importantly, supervisors should make sure their employee knows that they care, she says.
“Let them know, ‘We really want to support you through your journey.’”
