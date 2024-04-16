G&W Electric powers a green transformation

Dan Dykas has seen the power industry go through major evolutions over his 35-year career at G&W Electric – and has been part of them, too.
Dykas, now G&W Electric’s president for Canada, started his career in the company’s sales department. The Brampton, Ont.-headquartered company, a subsidiary of G&W Electric in the United States, manufactures electrical switchgear for the power distribution market. Over the past three decades, as power grids have become smarter, more automated and efficient, the equipment that Dykas sold to the industry has also become more sophisticated.
The company is preparing to be part of the industry’s next major transformation as wider-scale electrification and greater use of electric vehicles, microgrids, distributed energy resources and renewable energy sources create the need for a more reliable and resilient power grid. At the same time, G&W Electric is going through a transformation of its own, toward being a more sustainable company.
“Over the years we’ve been looking for ways to be a good corporate citizen,” Dykas says. “When we’re looking at putting together capital plans, we’re always considering the environment.”
Anuj Chopra, an application engineer at G&W Electric, is responsible for making sure the company’s efforts are having their intended effect. Chopra is the firm’s internal auditor for its compliance with the ISO 14001 environmental management systems standard. Early this year he completed the company’s annual audit, and says the findings were impressive.
In recent years, G&W Electric has eliminated the use of paper coffee cups at its offices by supplying employees with reusable mugs and invested $300,000 to replace fluorescent lights with more energy-efficient LED lighting. In 2023, the company installed water refill stations throughout its 220,000-square-foot headquarters and gave employees G&W Electric-branded cups to cut out plastic water bottles. Based on the amount of water the stations have dispensed, between June and December the company saved 35,000 plastic bottles. The company also got rid of paper towels in its bathrooms and installed electric hand dryers.
“Because I’m the auditor, I can see the effect that it has, and that it really helped reduce our footprint here,” Chopra says.
G&W Electric sets progressively higher waste diversion targets each year. In 2020, the company was able to avoid sending 74 per cent of its waste to a landfill. Last year, its target was 90 per cent, and it came in at 91.5 per cent. Chopra notes that every employee has a recycling bin by their desk or workstation, which boosts usage.
It introduced two significant process changes on the factory floor. G&W Electric manufactures a type of switch that requires the use of insulated gas to prevent any electrical sparking. The company was already reclaiming gas during the manufacturing process to prevent it from escaping into the environment, but recently also began purifying it to be reused in its processes, rather than returned to the vendor.
“Now all of the gas that’s coming in is being used in our products, and with the purifier it’s up to our quality standards, so we’re not wasting any product,” Chopra says.
It also installed an air compressor management system in 2023 to manage the air and energy consumption of its pneumatic assembly-line tools.
Dykas says G&W Electric has been driven by chairman and owner John Mueller’s commitment to sustainability. “Our owner cares about the environment and the future,” he says. “His leadership and his ambition to do his part to help the environment filters down.”
