Among her many varied and stimulating roles at Hatch Ltd., Vancouver-based engineering manager Sandra Fleming embraces mentoring the next generation of engineers and maintaining strong ties with her alma mater.
A member of the University of British Columbia’s mechanical engineering alumni committee, Fleming brought together professors and industry professionals at Hatch’s office earlier this year to discuss future industry needs, and how the university could respond through curriculum development.
Fleming also regularly attends events to speak with students. And when they arrive at the global engineering and professional services giant where she has worked for the past two years, she mentors them, drawing inspiration from the firm’s strong mentoring culture and her 13 years of industry experience.
“We want to make sure that people are getting the connections and mentorship they need,” she says. “You don’t have the feeling that you’re just a cog in the wheel at Hatch.”
The company is driven by a governing manifesto that is foundational to its culture. “We are passionately committed to the pursuit of a better world through positive change, and that really does drive what we do,” says Mike Fedoroff, regional managing director for Western Canada. “One of the values in our manifesto is encouraging great people who make a difference. We want our employees to be fully engaged with our client’s work, with our business, our people and the communities that we operate in.”
Whether it’s fostering close ties with educational institutions or raising money for local food banks, Hatch supports its employees in volunteering to better their communities and will match the money they fundraise, says Fedoroff.
For several years, Hatch has supported Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer. The annual event raises money for the Toronto-based Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world’s top five cancer research centres. Hatch employees fundraise and volunteer their time to play hockey. Over the years of its involvement, the company and its employees have donated more than $3-million.
Hatch is committed to nurturing long-term relationships with its clients, many of whom have been associated with the employee-owned company since it was founded more than six decades ago, but also with its colleagues. “We encourage a flat-connected organization around the globe, which enables that connectivity from new employees to the CEO. Anyone can pick up the phone and call our CEO or myself if they have a question,” says Fedoroff.
Employees are committed to connecting and working collaboratively, but Hatch also facilitates social events – everything from volleyball teams and soccer leagues to dragon boat races. “When your employees are able to work together but also play together it creates a safe and trusting environment where they can count on their colleagues to support them,” says Fedoroff.
Fleming finds camaraderie with the Women at Hatch group, which includes non-binary people. Meeting monthly, they have held paint nights and brought in experts to discuss fertility issues and other timely topics. Events happen in person in Hatch’s local offices, but for bigger events such as International Women’s Day, they connect online with the larger, global Hatch community.
While the company encourages its employees to meet in person whenever possible, having colleagues around the world means that’s not always possible. For Fleming, having international expertise at her fingertips is a bonus in her specialized field of mineral processing. “I can always call on colleagues in Montréal or Australia or around the world to compare notes.”
