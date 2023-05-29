Hillary legacy extends to education

This year marks the 70th anniversary of Sir Edmund Hillary’s summit of Mount Everest – a quest that many had attempted but failed to complete. He accomplished the feat on May 29, 1953, but he was not alone, nor could he have done it alone. Captured alongside him in a famous photograph at the summit is Tenzing Norgay, a sherpa who had been part of six previous attempts on the climb to the top, the first in 1935