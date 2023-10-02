From solar technicians to electric vehicle (EV) mechanics, green energy jobs are the way of the future. Not only is there a need for workers to fill these roles, the work itself is helping to lower energy consumption, reduce carbon pollution and generate low-carbon technologies.
Canada is aiming to be net zero by 2050, which means eliminating greenhouse gas emissions or offsetting those emissions through the use carbon-capture technologies.
“While emissions will plunge in a net-zero Canada, energy jobs certainly will not. Canadian jobs in clean energy are set to grow 7 per cent a year, from 509,000 in 2025 to 2.7 million in a net-zero 2050,” according to modelling by Clean Energy Canada and Navius Research.
While a net-zero Canada would result in the loss of 1.5 million jobs in fossil fuel-related areas, “this is far exceeded by the 2.2-million job increase in the clean energy sector,” states the report. In the category of EVs alone, Canada will see the addition of 1.3 million jobs by 2050 – which is 60 times more than in 2025.
The Canadian government has created a sustainable jobs plan through 2025, which outlines opportunities that exist in various sectors.
“From critical minerals, to hydrogen, electric cars and buses, batteries, renewable energy, low-carbon building products, carbon capture, utilization and storage, and small modular reactors, Canada has a major opportunity to build a net-zero economy that works for everyone,” according to the plan.
Ontario Power Generation (OPG) – a Crown corporation responsible for about half of the electricity generation in Ontario – is playing a large role in this transition. Ontario’s energy sector is among the cleanest in North America, with less than two per cent of the province’s carbon emissions coming from electricity.
Now, OPG is helping Ontario decarbonize. And some of its most in-demand jobs focus on sustainability and green energy projects, including nuclear power expansions, electrification, clean hydrogen and energy storage for a low-carbon future.
“The energy sector is a great place to be – it is innovative, it is changing, it is moving forward,” says Roberta Reyns, director of recruitment and onboarding with OPG.
“It’s not just OPG – it’s very competitive in the energy sector when we go to the labour market, because there’s so much infrastructure investment in electrification, small modular reactors, hydrogen and solar battery storage,” she says. “This overall sector is changing right now and there is a lot of opportunity for employees.”
One thing that hasn’t changed, however, is the need for workers in skilled trades.
“There are some very fundamental skills that are short today and will continue to be short in the future. Our skilled trades are still going to be critical: boilermakers, pipe fitters, electricians,” says Cynthia Domjancic, senior vice-president of human resources with OPG.
But, she adds, “what the trades were 20, 30, 40 years ago is not what they are today.” Many of the skilled trades have incorporated robotics and advanced technologies, so it’s challenging, interesting, in-demand work.
OPG operations depend heavily on skilled tradespeople – indeed, about 50 per cent of its current workforce is in the skilled trades. Engineering skills will continue to be in high demand, Domjancic says, particularly nuclear engineering, construction engineering and process design. New jobs are also emerging related to solar energy, wind energy and electrification.
“When you think about the trades, how they actually execute work is changing,” Reyns says. “As we move to electrification, there are a lot of computers involved now to be a mechanic.” Someone who operates a nuclear reactor, for example, can upskill and learn how to operate a small modular reactor.
OPG partners with the Power Workers’ Union and Canada’s Building Trades Unions to hire skilled trades, including electricians, boilermakers and millwrights. It also offers training program opportunities in its nuclear stations for nuclear operator trainees and in its hydroelectric operations for hydroelectric operating technician trainees.
There’s a need for data analysts to support these environments as well. “How do you take data and use it to inform and incite actions and support decision-making in the future? Instead of just collecting data, we’ll move to analyzing the data and creating visualizations that will be more impactful,” Domjancic says.
They’re also seeing more applicants who are seeking meaningful work, and who view a career in green energy as a way to not only make a livelihood, but to contribute to society as a whole. But there’s still a need to break down the perception of the energy sector as male-dominated – and to increase diversity overall.
“There’s a lot of work that’s going on – not just at OPG but at our union partners – to bring more women, Indigenous people and marginalized groups into the trades,” Reyns says.
At OPG, for example, a strategic program dedicated to honouring OPG’s Reconciliation Action Plan and ED&I Strategy for fair and equitable employment is committed to increasing the representation of Indigenous workers at OPG and in the energy industry overall.
“Once you bring in that diversity of thinking, you just get better as an organization,” Domjancic says. “It would be really transformational.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.