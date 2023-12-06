Customers who visit Activate locations across Canada are there to play games – the kind where they are physically in the action, like a real-life video game. Participants can find themselves ducking and dodging lasers in one room or playing a souped-up version of hopscotch in another – all while tracking their score on an electronic wristband.
This innovative, active-gaming concept is a certifiable hit. So much so, founders Adam and Megan Schmidt are expanding at breakneck speed, proving that despite challenging times, retail-market companies that deliver engaging experiences are winning.
Founded in 2019 in a 13,000-sq.-ft. Winnipeg warehouse, Activate now has nine locations in Canada and plans to add another 24 next year. With this ambitious expansion plan, the owners knew early on they needed a technology platform that could meet their needs, so they made the jump from their old payments system to Square.
Indeed, this company is an example of how the market is rewarding innovative sellers, allowing them to grow and thrive. But to do this, they need innovative partners that can support their growth. For Activate, Square is one such partner.
“[Before,] every time I wanted to create a new location, the amount of paperwork I had to fill out to do that was really cumbersome,” says Megan Schmidt, adding it was backend frustrations like these that led them to switch providers within Activate’s first six months of operation.
“I was looking for an option that was more streamlined and I realized with Square, I was able to have one account login and I could see all my locations under one platform,” says Ms. Schmidt. “[For example], I could just look at [revenues for] one location, or I could bring up revenues for all locations at once and easily do some comparisons.”
The staff love the change as well. For example, “The process of pulling information from our old processor and into our accounting software was a very laborious task for our bookkeeper,” says Ms. Schmidt. “Whereas now, it is 10 times faster to pull that information from Square.”
While Square makes things easier for employees, it also helps companies like Activate improve the customer experience. That’s especially important today as more shoppers take their business online. According to Square’s “The Future of Retail 2023″ report, “Getting customers through the door is one challenge, but providing a top-tier experience in-store is what helps turn first-time customers into happy brand ambassadors.”
At Activate, that experience starts the minute customers enter the space. “We have so many people coming in at once; it’s important to get them through quickly so everyone’s not standing around waiting all the time,” Ms. Schmidt explains. “We use Square’s handheld terminal and our team is able to quickly put in five experiences and then just hand it to the customer and it’s done.”
Today, Activate uses Square’s hardware and software solutions, including the terminal, team management, invoices, Square POS and gift cards. “We really like the online gift card option as well,” says Ms. Schmidt. “Everyone can purchase online gift cards and they’re able to use them at all our store locations, which is important to us. We want our customers to purchase a gift card, either online or in-store, and be able to use it at any Activate location.”
Dreams of expansion have always been front and centre for the Schmidts, who also started an escape room business in Winnipeg. But the pair quickly realized that to get return customers, they couldn’t expand the escape room concept as easily as they would like, “and the market was too saturated,” says Ms. Schmidt.
Two years of brainstorming led to Activate, and its scalability was remarkable, with a lot owing to its simple design. The main requirement is a large enough space to build game rooms, but the games can simply be uploaded into each game room, changed out at will, and new games can be introduced with the touch of a button.
As part of Activate’s easy setup, Square is also a big timesaver when new locations open their doors. “The setup for a new location within Square is super simple. I can probably do it within 10 minutes,” Ms. Schmidt says. “That type of efficiency is going to be really important as we expand, and that’s how Square will help us in that. There are no headaches around it.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Square. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.