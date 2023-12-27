AI and machine learning present a great opportunity for finance departments to improve the way they work
If you ask any finance professional what their least favourite part of the job is, chances are they’ll say it’s the drudge work.
Think: Having to review accounting transactions, invoices and payments — sometimes, hundreds of them at a time — to identify the outliers and problematic entries.
“A major focus of manual labour happens during the month-end close process,” explains Rob Zwiebach, VP of product for Workday Financials. “Financial analysts have to review everything and identify any discrepancies and anything that’s gone wrong. That typically means you have to download very granular detail into spreadsheets and then you’re playing with pivot tables.”
Workday AI plays a pivotal role in financial management systems, utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to enhance capabilities. Tasks, like those onerous month-end close processes, can take mere minutes and hours when they used to consume days and weeks of a team’s time.
This is just one of the reasons why Sayan Chakraborty, co-president of Workday, encourages CFOs to look at the benefits of adopting AI enabled financial management systems.
For example, eliminating drudgery allows financial professionals to spend their time on value-added activities.
“It allows people to focus on more business-critical things, to provide more leverage in the problems they’re able to solve and to better answer questions for the business,” says Chakraborty. “It frees up people to tackle bigger problems, like, ‘We’ve got five different investment opportunities, which one is the right one? Should we buy this company? Should we build this product? Should we invest here? What should we do?’”.
According to Workday’s recent report, “AI IQ: Insights on Artificial Intelligence in the Enterprise”, which surveyed 1,000 HR, finance and IT decision-makers, better decision-making and making next best action business insights were viewed as the top business benefits of investing in AI.
Freeing up time for financial departments also means that they can become more adaptable and forward-thinking.
“They can identify trends, patterns, threats and challenges,” says Chakraborty. “They can see opportunities and signal to the business: ‘Here are some things that you should be thinking about. Here are some things that should be on your radar’. That enables companies to adapt and change more rapidly in a world that’s changing very, very rapidly.”
Another great improvement, according to Zwiebach, is that the use of automated financial management systems requires fewer handoffs between members of a finance team.
“The second you start having handoffs, that creates delays and bottlenecks,” Zwiebach explains. “Things get missed and misclassified. Things get lost in the process.” Workday uses machine learning to automate its systems, which Zwiebach points out “needs a large volume of quality data, and it learns and gets better over time.”
That said, new customers can take advantage of Workday’s financial management systems immediately by uploading their previous accounting records.
“We’re able to actually train the model on history,” Zwiebach explains. “In many cases we already have two or three years of history that we can train on immediately. So the ramp-up time is usually quite short.”
To build its models, Workday AI draws on data from over 65 million users - with their permission, of course. This amounts to over 625 billion transactions each year, providing essential fuel for this AI model. This means the Workday AI builds models produce reliable, consistent results, and can be harnessed for specific enterprise use cases.
Zwiebach recognizes that a lack of comfort or familiarity with this new technology can make it challenging for financial departments to adopt the use of an automated financial management system such as Workday.
“People are resistant to change,” he says. “Because financial data is so critical – it’s the lifeblood of a company – they’re more conservative with it than they are with some other things.”
This can mean, he continues, that moving financials “to the cloud” can be something many accountants and financial professionals might need some convincing before they embrace. At the last step, humans remain the final decision maker, meaning these AI tools are never making automated decisions.
Chakraborty emphasizes the value of AI-enabled financial management systems extending far beyond the finance department, too.
“Workday’s customers are able to do a better job of hiring, do a better job of promoting, do a better job of assigning people to work, and do a better job of training their workforce,” he says.
“I think customers are able to get tremendous value out of Workday’s solutions from Finance to HR.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Workday. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.