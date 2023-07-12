When an aspiring engineer comes to Heather Beaton for advice, the 35-year veteran of the aerospace industry has these words of wisdom to share: “Listen. And be brave.”
Ms. Beaton, who began her career at Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier in 1988, is now a fellow, the most senior level an engineer can achieve in the company.
“I’ve learned so much throughout my career by listening to the room,” she explains. “And when I’m listening, I’m trying to understand why this person is speaking. Then, I’m brave enough to ask that smart person questions.”
When mentoring young women hoping to emulate her success, Ms. Beaton says she often gets the question: How can I be more confident? She has an answer for that, too.
“You’re as smart as the person beside you,” she says.
Ms. Beaton first started putting this credo into practice when she walked into engineering classes at McGill University as a student in Montreal, feeling overwhelmed and intimidated.
“I was scared to death,” says Ms. Beaton. “What do I know about fluid dynamics? I’d look at the professor, who [seemed] so smart, and all of these people in the room who I thought were smarter than me.”
She came to a realization that’s carried her through her whole trailblazing career as a woman in a historically male-dominated industry: She was just as clever as everyone else there. If the rest of the group could do it, why on earth couldn’t she?
“I put ‘scared Heather’ aside, stopped complaining, and figured it out,” says Ms. Beaton. “And that’s what I often do at work.”
Hard work and self-advocacy
When discussing her journey as an engineer, Ms. Beaton likes to break down her career into three different chapters. In each chapter, she says, “I’m a different person in the room,” meaning her role and skill set evolved with each new position she found herself in.
She characterizes the first five years, which she spent doing development and flight testing for Bombardier’s regional CRJ series of planes, as the “learning” chapter.
“I’m listening to these guys, I’m learning what an airplane is, how it all works,” says Ms. Beaton, who was the only woman on a team of six engineers at the time. “In order to be embraced in that room, I decided I was going to be an assistant to every single guy in that room.”
It was a strategic choice, she explains. “I was going to help them do their stuff, because when they’re dumbing it down for me, if I can write it back and articulate to them what they’re teaching me, then I’ve learned something.”
Ms. Beaton says those early years, which included a stint in Wichita, Kansas as a flight test engineer, helped her develop into the leader she is today. As the “eyes and ears” on site for her team back in Montreal, she spent long hours troubleshooting the aircraft and collecting data, then communicating her findings to the team.
“Crawling around that airplane was priceless,” says Ms. Beaton of the demanding job. “We had little problems and big problems that we had to solve. I was very involved in my work.”
This was also when Ms. Beaton was introduced to Ivan Vlatko, a former manager at Bombardier who would become a key sponsor as she embarked on a pattern of self-advocacy in her career.
In her next phase at Bombardier, she became the first engineer to work part-time – a decision she made when she had her two kids – and the first engineer to have a cell phone paid for by the company to enable her flexibility as she juggled parenting and career.
While this mode of working was unheard of at the time, Ms. Beaton says she was determined to be both present for her kids and involved in her career, and she knew she had to be creative to make it work.
For example, when she became a section chief as a part-time employee, she set up an arrangement with a group of working parents at her children’s school where they would each take turns looking after all the kids after school.
“A characteristic that has served me well is that I don’t like to be told what to do,” says Ms. Beaton of forging her own path. “I’m good at being asked to help – I love helping – but I don’t like being bossed or ordered.”
Mr. Vlatko, she says, recognized this quality early on and encouraged it, going to bat for her with human resources and pushing her to pursue the promotions she felt she had earned.
Other career milestones included writing the playbook for what it meant to be a “knowledge owner” – a company technical expert over a specific aircraft area – and shepherding the revolutionary “electric brake” technology through approvals to commercial use.
One of Ms. Beaton’s most recent accomplishments was her involvement with the development of the Global 7500 aircraft, the world’s largest and longest-range business jet, complete with a full-size kitchen, four living spaces and separate crew quarters. As a fellow, she was involved in risk oversight, working closely with engineers as a 24/7 resource to provide advice, expertise and to help troubleshoot any issues.
Ms. Beaton describes the experience of working on the development of a completely new aircraft like this one as simply “fantastic.”
“I love working on a complex project,” she adds. “And of course, seeing the generations of engineers coming through the ranks getting to share this great learning and experience caps it all off for me.”
Inspiring the next generation
In the most recent chapter of Ms. Beaton’s career, as a fellow at Bombardier, she’s turned more of her attention to issues of equity and diversity in the workplace. Having grown up as a tomboy with mostly male friends, she says she spent much of her life not really noticing that she was the only woman in her workplace.
“It’s only been in the last three or four years that I’ve felt the weight of my position, asking me to do more for gender awareness,” she says, adding that the #MeToo movement was a strong driver in her decision to make this a priority. “It made me say, ‘You know what? You’re in a position where you can do something.’”
This led Ms. Beaton to found Bombardier’s Women In Engineering affinity group in 2020. She had been running the numbers on the percentage of women with engineering backgrounds at various levels throughout the company and noticed a concerning pattern: a steady attrition of women through senior roles.
She shared her findings with senior leadership, along with some thoughts on how this could be remedied. At the same time, she gathered all sixty of the senior engineers who were women, and “unwittingly” founded the Women In Engineering (WIE) affinity group.
“That initial [group of] 60 women launched a number of ideas [such as] career Lunch and Learns, mentoring lists and guidance material, educational outreach visiting high schools and universities,” says Ms. Beaton.
WIE membership has now grown to over 200 women, spread across Bombardier teams around the world. Looking back, Beaton sees it as her “proudest accomplishment” of the last five years.
“We have launched over 20 initiatives, some large, some small,” she says. “Each initiative gives leadership, networking and management visibility, making it a very successful program.”
Building on the success of WIE, Ms. Beaton has become involved in Bombardier’s larger efforts to improve diversity, equity and inclusion. Inspired by the engineering group’s success, Bombardier has launched a broader women-led program, The Bombardier Women’s Forum, which provides support and connection for women across the organization.
While she admits that women remain in the minority in her industry, Ms. Beaton says she’s optimistic about how organizations like Bombardier are “walking the talk.”
There’s one final detail about this legend of Canadian aerospace engineering that might surprise you: She used to be afraid of flying.
“Until I was about 35, I was a scared flyer,” Ms. Beaton says of her “irrational” fear.
“I now understand all the work that goes into making an airplane safe, like making things triple-redundant,” she says. “I would put my child on any airplane certified to the standards that we use in North American aviation.”
