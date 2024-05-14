How alternative bond strategies can generate income

Bonds are typically the go-to investment when advisors are seeking diversification, income and reduced volatility for their investor clients. However, these assets aren’t delivering as they used to because of the challenging economic environment.
“What we’re seeing in the bond market is a reflection of competing forces such as sticky inflation and softening global growth,” says Roshan Thiru, portfolio manager and head of the Canadian fixed-income team at Manulife Investment Management in Toronto.
With that being the backdrop, he says it’s understandable why the U.S. Federal Reserve Board has been somewhat reluctant to begin cutting rates. And with central banks in most developed market looking to take direction from the Fed, Mr. Thiru notes that we’re currently at a stalemate. Global policy rates are generally viewed as too restrictive while, at the same time, U.S. economic data aren’t providing a “green light” to begin a cutting cycle.
There’s an inverse relationship between interest rates and bond prices. When interest rates rise, bond prices fall; and when interest rates fall, bond prices rise. It’s widely anticipated that policy makers will cut rates over the next 12 months. If they don’t, the chances of a potential hard landing would increase, meaning economies could slow down and potentially head into a recession.
While central banks weigh potential interest rate cuts, the uncertain landscape isn’t conducive to bond investing.
“When rates start to come down, there will be an opportunity to make money in bonds,” Mr. Thiru says.
Rather than wait for bond markets to stabilize, he says advisors and investors should be considering other routes in the fixed-income space to generate returns and mitigate risks. Fixed-income strategies used in liquid alternative investment funds that focus on high income generation can help deliver more.
For advisors looking to help their clients find a different opportunity in bonds, the new Manulife Alternative Opportunities Fund is one option. It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of high-yield and investment-grade corporate bonds in the U.S. and Canada.
“Our focus will be on short-term corporate exposures, which are less price sensitive to changes in interest rates,” Mr. Thiru says.
The holdings can be used as a core component of investors’ portfolios, he says. The fund is designed to provide potentially higher yields than traditional bond funds.
With Manulife Investment Management’s experience in managing fixed income and in the liquid alternatives space, Mr. Thiru points to “a process that has stood the test of time.” It involves viewing the bond market through three lenses: valuations, volatility and flexibility.
As he explains, when valuations don’t make sense, the portfolio management team sells exposure to certain bonds. And when markets fall due to volatility, they take advantage of opportunities to buy bonds. The team also has the flexibility to take advantage of opportunities when they arise. In any environment, the team believes liquidity is always the most important consideration.
“To follow this process you must have discipline, temperament and common sense,” Mr. Thiru says. “We have the temperament to buy when others are selling, when it makes sense. We also have a thorough, disciplined approach and don’t chase valuations when things are expensive. Then, we either reduce exposure or sell exposure. When things are cheap, we buy exposure.”
He adds that Manulife Investment Management has the tools to mitigate the risks inherent to investing in bonds and drive potential returns. They’re a natural extension of its portfolio construction process. “We have small windows of opportunity to generate outsized returns.”
On the interest rate side, the portfolio management team uses interest rate futures to shorten or extend duration and target different points of the yield curve without the need to post cash collateral. “That’s an extremely powerful tool in a falling interest rate environment,” Mr. Thiru explains.
On the credit side, the use of derivatives can hedge high-yield and investment grade-exposure when spreads are expected to widen, and increase credit exposure and reduce risk during periods of volatility. In addition, Mr. Thiru says that during periods of volatility, when credit markets become dislocated, the team can use derivatives to increase credit exposure.
The portfolio management team believes investors still need to hold fixed income. The range of strategies the team employs with this fund aim to provide income at lower volatility levels, attractive returns and capital appreciation through different market cycles. Manulife Alternative Opportunities Fund has daily liquidity, with no performance fees or lock-up period.
Yet, the use of derivatives minimizes its costs, Mr. Thiru says. “It’s cheaper to use derivatives than to source liquidity in the bond market.”
All of this is positive news even despite the current challenges. He says the combination of tools the portfolio management team possesses, and the relentless search for opportunities, gives reason to believe the future is bright for bond investors.
Sponsored by Manulife Investment Management, as of April 30, 2024.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.
Manulife Alternative Mutual Funds have the ability to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for conventional mutual funds. The specific strategies that differentiate these alternative mutual funds from conventional mutual funds may include the increased use of derivatives for hedging and non-hedging purposes, the increased ability to sell securities short and the ability to borrow cash to use for investment purposes. If undertaken, these strategies will be used in accordance with the Funds1 objectives and strategies, and during certain market conditions, may accelerate the pace at which the Funds decrease in value.
Investing involves risks, including the potential loss of principal. Financial markets are volatile and can fluctuate significantly in response to company, industry, political, regulatory, market, or economic developments. These risks are magnified for investments made in emerging markets. Currency risk is the risk that fluctuations in exchange rates may adversely affect the value of a portfolio’s investments. The information provided does not take into account the suitability, investment objectives, financial situation, or particular needs of any specific person. You should consider the suitability of any type of investment for your circumstances and, if necessary, seek professional advice.
This material, intended for the exclusive use by the recipients who are allowable to receive this document under the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdictions, was produced by, and the opinions expressed are those of, Manulife Investment Management as of the date of this publication, and are subject to change based on market and other conditions. The information and/or analysis contained in this material have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed to be reliable, but Manulife Investment Management does not make any representation as to their accuracy, correctness, usefulness, or completeness and does not accept liability for any loss arising from the use of the information and/or analysis contained. The information in this material may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events, targets, management discipline, or other expectations, and is only as current as of the date indicated. The information in this document, including statements concerning financial market trends, are based on current market conditions, which will fluctuate and may be superseded by subsequent market events or for other reasons. Manulife Investment Management disclaims any responsibility to update such information.
Manulife Funds are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited. Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.
Manulife, Manulife Investment Management, the Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investment Management & Stylized M Design are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it, and by its affiliates under license.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Manulife Investment Management. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.