How businesses can unlock efficiency by streamlining their workforce management systems

When a large furniture retailer decided to take a look at their workforce management, they were frustrated with the inefficient legacy systems and siloed tools across HR, IT and finance. Their patchwork of disconnected tools had led to administrative errors, time-consuming busy work, and tens of thousands of dollars in fees whenever they needed to make a simple adjustment in their system.
That’s a common challenge, says Alex Gonçalves, who heads the Canadian office of Rippling, a workforce management platform. The firm worked with the retailer to help smooth out their processes.
“We initially spoke with them about finding a better way to manage their ‘people data’ and eliminate their siloed, disparate tools. They were pretty well sold when they saw the onboarding workflow.”
The retailer, which has more than 500 employees, managed to save more than $50,000 a year in maintenance fees as a Rippling client. “And they also saved a tremendous amount of time and effort on behalf of their HR department,” says Mr. Gonçalves.
Administrative duties can be inefficient and laborious, wasting time and money that would be better spent on growth and other strategic priorities. For businesses of all sizes, one of the best ways to reduce the burden is to streamline workforce management.
“Everybody just thinks about payroll and core HR management, but there’s a lot more to that, like headcount planning, performance management, expenses, benefits, managing employee devices, and a host of other things,” says Mr. Gonçalves. “Once you bring your HR, IT and finance together in a single system, underpinned by a single source of truth, you can run your business more efficiently and achieve your business goals at a much faster rate.”
Rippling, which was founded in 2016 and has built a team in Canada for more than a year now, offers a powerful workforce platform for companies with 2 to 2,000-plus employees. The platform combines advanced functionality with ease of use, all in one place.
“The challenge that we saw in the marketplace is there are lots of disparate systems that organizations use to manage their day-to-day operations,” says Mr. Gonçalves.
Typically, he says, adding a new employee to the business requires a host of updates to various systems such as IT and finance. If those systems don’t easily talk to each other, the administrator has to make manual updates to each, likely duplicating much of the information and workload.
With Rippling’s core platform, employee onboarding, updates and searches take a fraction of the time. When users change information in one application, Mr. Gonçalves says those changes “ripple out” across the system to all the different business applications such as payroll or performance reviews. That can also include third-party applications like Slack or Salesforce, which are among the 600 Rippling has partnerships with.
Rippling brings all employee systems and data into a single scalable platform, which automates a company’s manual processes. That removes friction from day-to-day operations. The more apps that clients use together, the bigger the benefit and the savings.
The platform has more than 1,000 pre-built workflows, which Rippling says allows users to automate more manual processes right out of the box than any other system. Custom dashboards and analytics allow administrators, managers and executives to report on business data and visualize it any way they want, to help support better and faster decisions.
There are many workforce management systems on the market, all promising great efficiencies. What sets Rippling apart is their ability to tailor the platform to a company’s unique needs and the speed with which tasks can be performed. Mr. Gonçalves says Canadian companies see Rippling as a modern, holistic and customizable upgrade to their workforce management.
Rippling’s system doesn’t just manage people, but devices as well, which provides an extra level of security as employee devices often contain sensitive company information.
“Businesses are able to purchase devices through us and also inventory those devices,” says Mr. Gonçalves. “We’ll set up the machines and ship it out to your employees. Then, if the employee gets terminated or is leaving the business, we’ll ship it back to a Rippling warehouse where it is wiped, stored and ready to ship for your next hire.”
He says Canadian businesses are increasingly understanding the pain associated with the inefficiencies in their administrative processes. From small operations to companies with fully distributed workforces, clients have benefited from Rippling’s single system. “What we’re doing is changing the way these systems are architected and work with one another, making it very simple, so it just cuts down on your administrative time overall.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Rippling. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.