Gifts to benefit communities around the world
Go for the goat – or the chickens, a beehive or 10 rabbits. Heck, you can even buy a farm! These are just some of the options in the Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund’s (PWRDF) annual World of Gifts. The guide features opportunities for individuals and groups to fund a wide variety of gifts in support of their partners around the world – from $25 for moringa seeds to $615 for a “farm” that includes livestock, materials, tools and seeds – supporting nine food security projects in eight countries.
This year PWRDF, the Anglican Church of Canada’s agency for sustainable development and relief, has a donor who will match all gifts purchased through the World of Gifts up to $110,000, doubling the impact of those donations, says Carolyn Cummins, the organization’s director, Fundraising and Supporter Relations.
It’s easy to see the impact that doubling a gift makes: In Malawi, $120 gift buys three goats to improve food security and supplementary income to Partners In Health volunteer health workers – the matching donation boosts that number to six. And in South Sudan, $25 will provide vegetable seeds to five families – matching the gift will impact 10 families.
The matching funds also apply to groups who decide to fundraise for big-ticket items, and PWRDF is encouraging families or community groups to pool their resources to make a real impact in the lives of communities in need around the world. A $2,500 gift will build a well with a handpump ($3,000 builds a well with a solar-powered pump).
Deirdre Thornton, rector’s warden at St. Alban’s Anglican Church in Burnaby, B.C., says over the years the congregation has raised funds to build three wells in Kenya. This year they are excited at the prospect of fundraising for one well and having a second built through the matching funds program.
“What is so wonderful about the gift of a well is that it’s not just for one family, it impacts a whole community. It will also save women and girls from walking long distances to carry water back to their homes,” says Ms. Thornton, adding that Kenya is experiencing its worst drought in 40 years.
Ms. Cummins says “buying the farm” is one of the more popular gifts for groups.
“We’ve had groups set up a toy farm with little play animals, and as they reach the goals, they add a farm animal or implement to the scene – that’s really fun,” she says.
Another group supported the purchase of birth kits for moms and new babies in Lesotho.
“Every time they raised $25, they placed a diaper in a bassinet. When the bassinet was full, they made their donation through PWRDF and then gave the diapers to a local women’s shelter,” she says.
“We’re dealing with a lot of serious issues in the world, but there’s still a way to make [gifting] fun while you’re raising money for something that’s really important,” adds Ms. Cummins.
Information: pwrdf.org
Advertising feature produced by Randall Anthony Communications. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.