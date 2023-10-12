Once a niche market, plant-based foods are gaining steam among mainstream consumers around the globe. For Canada’s agri-food sector, the shift to meat and dairy alternatives represents a massive opportunity to lead the way in plant protein.
“This isn’t just about vegetarians and vegans,” says Gord Flaten, CEO at Regina-based Avena Foods, a specialty miller that supplies food manufacturers with ingredients made from whole oats and pulses. “This is about people who are choosing to eat more plant-based foods while still consuming some meat [and dairy products], recognizing that [plant-based eating] has nutritional and environmental benefits.”
Globally, plant-based food sales are expected to reach approximately $250-billion by 2035. The time for Canada to set itself up for this exciting agricultural market is now, says Bill Greuel, CEO of Protein Industries Canada, an industry-led, not-for-profit organization whose mission is to invest collaboratively to accelerate innovation and the competitiveness of the Canadian plant protein sector.
“There is a real sense of urgency,” he says, adding that competition is increasing globally. “Canada wasn’t the only country that woke up one day and realized there’s something to this plant-based food shift.”
Already an agricultural powerhouse, Canada is aiming to grow its plant-based food and ingredient sector to $25-billion by 2035, according to The Road to $25 Billion. Mr. Greuel says the Canadian government has recognized that Canada is positioned to become a global player and has invested $353-million to accelerate the pace of innovation.
New research and development efforts are already underway at agri-food companies like Avena Foods. On the pulse side of its business, for example, food scientists are exploring what kinds of foods can be replaced by ground legumes such as navy beans.
“Proteins in navy beans can replace the proteins in eggs that give the nutritional and functional characteristics of eggs,” explains Mr. Flaten, adding that a lot of food science goes into finding out which pulse can serve what function. Navy beans, for instance, can foam up like an egg white can, so this is an excellent replacement for that function.
However, it’s not as easy as simply swapping out eggs for beans. There are a lot of technical questions that need to be answered for food manufacturers to help them trust the process and know how to make these types of changes in their products.
Much of the research and development needed to figure out other uses for these pulses is supported by a collaboration with Protein Industries Canada. Without the organization’s support, Mr. Flaten says he doesn’t know if Avena would be where it is today.
“We’re still a relatively small company and we did not even have a research and development department before our first project that was supported by Protein Industries Canada,” Mr. Flaten says.
“For a company of our size – 145 employees – it is very expensive to get this kind of research and development work going. Even if it’s promising and is likely a good investment, it can still be difficult to access the financing to do this kind of work,” he adds. “Support from Protein Industries Canada helps to make it possible.”
Protein Industries Canada is one of Canada’s five Global Innovation Clusters, whose goal is to encourage industry leaders, businesses and post-secondary institutions to accelerate growth in some of Canada’s most promising industries. For the plant-based sector, the economic opportunity exists not only in developing new foods that end up on grocery store shelves, but in cultivating ingredients for these foods for international export, as well as serving the animal feed and bio-industrial markets.
According to Protein Industries Canada, the benefits will have a ripple effect, from the development of new companies, facilities and infrastructure; to new product innovations; to job creation at various levels, including line workers, food scientists, and IT and AI roles.
“If we can do a better job of turning raw commodities into high-value ingredients and making food products, it will support innovation-based jobs, which is one of the metrics we’re after,” says Mr. Greuel, calling this a once-in-a-generation opportunity.
For Canada to take advantage of the growing plant-based market, it will require consumer education, technology investment and regulatory changes that will allow for more exportation of plant-based foods and ingredients.
There also needs to be more awareness about these products, which comes down to education about the work that is being done by businesses like Avena.
“Making food manufacturers and consumers aware that these alternatives exist, giving them confidence that the technical research has been done, and that there will be a reliable supply will be key,” says Mr. Flaten.
To learn more about Protein Industries Canada and the opportunity for agri-food companies, visit www.proteinindustriescanada.ca and download The Road to $25 Billion report.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Protein Industries Canada. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.