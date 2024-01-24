Canadian business and technology decision makers aren’t shying away from change, but they aren’t throwing caution to the wind, either.
According to a recent survey conducted by Interac Corp. (Interac), nearly 47 per cent recognize the importance of large-scale changes, like digital transformation, to improve their company’s appeal, efficiency, and reputation, while 40 per cent say it can open the door to new opportunities.
Many of these technology and business leaders also understand how failing to adapt to change can itself be costly. According to the survey, 35 per cent worry that outdated technology or processes are resulting in wasted time and 33 per cent worry they’re resulting in wasted money, while more than 26 percent fear their business’ reputation has suffered as a result, and that they may even lose talent as a result.
“This tells us that business decision-makers see digital transformation not just as critical to meeting their customer needs, but also for employee satisfaction and the efficiency and financial health of their business,” says Giles Sutherland, Vice-President, Business Development, Interac Verified.
“In many ways, humans tend to resist change, but 52 per cent of survey respondents said they feel hopeful or optimistic about the idea of implementing large scale change, and a further 43 per cent say they feel motivated.”
Overall, two thirds of respondents say digital transformation is a top priority for their organization in 2024. Specifically, two-thirds say adopting digital payments will make the greatest impact on their operations, 60 per cent want to adopt cloud-based solutions, and half seek to build out their digital verification capabilities.
The top motivators for Canadian business leaders in implementing a digital transformation, according to the data, include the ability to better meet customer needs and save money.
“For many Canadian companies, future success depends on offering innovative solutions that deliver faster, more efficient, and convenient access to online services that meet the needs of their increasingly digital-first customers,” explains Sutherland.
When it comes to implementing major technological changes, the top challenges noted by respondents include the need for executive level buy-in — in addition to at least one internal change champion. At the same time 43 per cent worry that implementation takes too long at their organization.
“Making change is part science and part art,” Sutherland advises. “There’s no one-size-fits-all formula, and any kind of change can be hard to implement, even when we know it’s needed.”
In today’s increasingly digital business environment that responsibility often falls to the finance and IT departments, according to survey respondents, who also believe the two would be the biggest beneficiaries of a digital transformation effort. Nearly 40 per cent, however, admit that they’ll need some additional help with the implementation.
“Financial and IT professionals carry immense responsibility within their organizations; their jobs are imperative to the success of a business,” Sutherland explains.
Implementing new digital payment, cloud technology and digital verification capabilities often requires deep knowledge and expertise in both IT and finance. Sutherland explains that many organizations do not have those capabilities available in-house, and those that do often can’t afford to move resources away from core business activities.
Instead, Sutherland says Interac wants to do the “geeking out” for them.
“By ‘geeking out,’ we mean that we are constantly exploring new technologies and ideas to improve our products and services so that businesses can focus on what they do best,” he said. “In practice, this means developing solutions that are secure, fast, and convenient for both businesses and consumers.”
Sutherland adds that Interac has decades of experience supporting businesses of all shapes and sizes with powerful and reliable payments solutions and has more recently expanded its services to offer digital verification solutions as well.
For example, Interac e-Transfer for Business lets users send, request, and receive payments, up to a set limit per transaction, faster and more easily than traditional transactions, helping them expedite financial operations while providing a higher degree of transparency and better record-keeping.
Interac Verified, meanwhile, allows businesses to verify and authenticate the data and identity of individuals prior to granting them access to digital services.
The company’s suite of digital authentication solutions lets customers authenticate or verify themselves faster and more securely, using existing login credentials from a trusted source — like their financial institution — and lets them digitally confirm their identity using government issued identification in conjunction with biometric authentication.
“One of the keys to success is finding a partner who understands the challenges they’re facing,” says Sutherland. “This includes things – like cost pressures, rapidly changing customer and employee expectations and an evolving regulatory environment – and payment and verification solutions they can trust.”
To find out more about how Canadian business decision makers are approaching digital transformation, and how Interac can support, download the full report here.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Interac. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.