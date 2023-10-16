Reporting on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) isn’t yet mandatory for all businesses in Canada, but it soon could be.
Earlier this year, the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) established the initial reporting standards known as IFRS S1 and IFRS S2, which require that businesses disclose their sustainability and climate-related efforts to investors.
Although these standards are currently aimed at large organizations, small and medium-sized businesses should start preparing to meet eventual regulations now. The ones that do will get a head start on their competitors; currently, only 48 per cent of Canadian companies report their process for managing climate risks, according to a study conducted by accounting firm PwC”
The good news is that building and implementing an ESG framework is not as cumbersome as it may seem at first glance. In fact, most businesses today are already applying measures to be more socially and environmentally responsible. They just haven’t done it within an ESG framework, says Mathieu Talbot, vice-president of the Business Services Group and Corporate Banking at Desjardins Business.
“Everybody has a program to manage waste, everybody is looking at their HR policy to be more inclusive. They just haven’t necessarily put that on paper and looked at it with a bit of perspective,” says Mr. Talbot.
He says ESG is a lever that provides real value, both in terms of differentiating businesses from their competitors in the eyes of stakeholders, and by helping them access capital, financing or new revenue streams.
ESG can also give stakeholders the transparency they want on supply chains, product origin and how their investments are being put to use. They also want to know what businesses are doing to reduce their environmental impact, build community relationships and promote diversity and inclusion.
Mr. Talbot’s advice? There’s no better time than now for business owners to embark on their ESG journeys. These are the first steps.
Assess what’s already in place
As with most daunting tasks, it’s smart to start small. Mr. Talbot recommends evaluating existing ESG efforts, as entrepreneurs may discover they’re further along in the process than they thought.
“Every client that I work with is already doing some great things toward sustainability,” he says, adding that making some “quick wins” can “engage people and get traction.”
Partnering with a financial institution that shares a company’s values is also key. For example, Desjardins Business – the business financial services arm of Desjardins Group – has a team of professionals who help clients of all sizes navigate the ESG terrain.
“You don’t need to think about it in a vacuum,” he says. “There’s a whole ecosystem behind you. Many large and well-established institutions like Desjardins Business are already highly engaged in that transition towards a more sustainable world.”
Determine priorities to start building ESG framework
It’s been 18 months since Desjardins Business formed its specialized ESG team. The calls have been steadily rolling in from clients inquiring about how to adopt ESG and develop their own frameworks for the future.
“They’re hearing about it every day. They’re living it,” Mr. Talbot explains.
Typically, Desjardins Business starts off by helping them establish a realistic, customized plan of action on environmental, social or governance issues shaped by the company’s unique needs.
Once that initial assessment is done, businesses can clearly identify their values and organize an ESG framework. Mr. Talbot emphasizes that ESG isn’t only a lever for change, but a sound business strategy with long-term benefits, from securing relationships with suppliers and manufacturers to talent acquisition and breaking into new communities in a sustainable way.
He advises entrepreneurs to keep a tight rein on the scope of their ESG initiative. “If you try to go net-zero on your business, it’s going to require a lot of immediate investment that normally happens over time. If you try to go too fast, you might drain all your resources and jeopardize the success of the initiative,” he explains.
Develop reporting methods to track progress
To meet reporting requirements, businesses will need data management and analysis strategies to keep track of their transition and build an audit trail. The right financial partner should be able to help businesses adopt best practices for reporting and tracking ESG accomplishments, as well as share tangible tips about applying ESG/ISSB criteria. Depending on the needs of each company, those tips include reviewing drafts of their sustainability reports to help identify missing elements, identifying best practices the business may want to consider implementing and even helping younger companies organize their ESG priorities.
Companies should stay in touch with their financial institution throughout this process, as frameworks can fluctuate based on the specific concerns enterprises are working to address. Mr. Talbot notes that having a strong commitment from the top, rather than simply checking a box to satisfy requirements, is a key ingredient for successful initiatives.
“At Desjardins Business, we are convinced that ESG is here to stay. Integrating those principles will likely become a competitive advantage over time, and thus will help ensure the longevity of your business,” he adds.
Remember ESG is an iterative process
Once a business builds a solid framework, reporting becomes easier – but modifications will likely be required as the regulatory landscape and market trends in Canada change over time.
Here too, working with a financial partner that has made its own commitment to ESG is vital, as it will have expertise and actionable strategies for meeting requirements as they evolve.
Mr. Talbot has two key recommendations for businesses looking for ESG support from a financial institution. First, he says, ask questions about the level and depth of an institution’s commitment to ESG to ensure they’re properly aligned. Second, he says entrepreneurs should meet with prospective advisors to make sure they can have an open and honest dialogue.
“Communication is essential. You need to make sure that your financial institution is working in your best interests, and that they’re in it for the long haul,” he says.
Cash back for businesses that commit to ESG
Desjardins Group’s new ESG swap program offers interest rate protection and a financial incentive to companies that meet ESG key performance indicators. The amount is determined by the impact of a company’s ESG commitments.
“Clients that get cash back for meeting their commitments can choose to reinvest the money in their business. It’s an economic benefit for them and it allows for a greater impact on their community,” says Mr. Talbot.
