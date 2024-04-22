How companies can make smart renewable energy choices

As Canada aims to achieve its net-zero goals by 2050, businesses of all types and sizes are looking for ways to make more sustainable energy choices. Whatever their solution, the best choice is one that looks to the future, says Andrew Yang, director of market strategy and innovation at Bullfrog Power.
“When considering which types of instruments to use and what to purchase, we direct our customers towards where the market is headed versus what’s acceptable now.”
Green electricity, green fuel and green natural gas are options for businesses across every sector. Bullfrog Power has trusted partners in all of these areas, as Canada’s leading green energy provider.
Since its inception in 2005, Bullfrog Power has helped thousands of businesses, nonprofits and individuals displace more than two million tonnes of carbon emissions. Their renewable energy solutions range from wind farms on Manitoulin Island, to solar farms in northern Manitoba, to anaerobic digestors in southern Ontario.
Companies are facing increasing pressures to achieve emission-reduction targets. Some are self-imposed, and others are due to more stringent regulatory environment and rising disclosure requirements. If companies just aim for the minimum compliance, they’ll always be playing catch up. Bullfrog Power solutions can keep companies well ahead of regulatory requirements.
Renewable energy solutions aren’t one-size-fits all. To discover the best fit for their corporate customers, Bullfrog Power completes a detailed analysis about their energy needs. Then it matches those with a renewable energy project that makes the most sense based on factors such as cost, reliability, onsite generation versus the electric grid, and geographic location. With a better understanding of those considerations, companies can feel more confident in their renewable energy decisions.
Larger businesses can even look into creating their own source of energy through power purchase agreements (PPAs). Companies use PPAs to facilitate renewable growth and obtain a cost-effective supply of green energy. They achieve this by providing price certainty to developers, which helps them in turn to secure financing for the new wind or solar project.
Through their PPA solutions, Bullfrog Power provides advice, helps companies mitigate financial risk and assembles buyers’ groups. By signing their own PPA along with their client, Bullfrog Power shows confidence in the impact and affordability of these agreements.
In 2020, Bullfrog Power partnered with RBC and Shopify to form a buyers’ group and sign PPAs with Berkshire Hathaway Energy Canada for a 26-turbine wind farm southwest of Medicine Hat, Alberta. The 130-megawatt source, called Rattlesnake Ridge Wind Power Project, came online in 2022 and produces enough energy to power 78,000 homes.
Earlier, Bullfrog Power and RBC signed their first PPAs in July 2020 to support the construction of BluEarth Renewables’ nearby Burdett and Yellow Lake Solar Project, producing 39 megawatts. It came online in 2021, and demonstrated how PPAs can propel the growth of renewables.
“Alberta has some of the best solar and wind resources in Canada, and its deregulated electricity market provides companies the opportunity to procure energy products directly from generators,” says Mr. Yang. “Currently, proposed regulations in Alberta are seen by many to dampen additional development in that province, while Ontario is looking to open up again after a long hiatus.”
Companies that want to tap into their own source of renewable energy could also consider a local project. That can entail renewable energy certificates (RECs). They’re similar to carbon offset credits, but instead of linking GHG reductions and emissions, RECs link renewable energy generation to energy usage.
“The idea is that when a unit of energy is generated from a solar panel, wind turbine or low-impact hydro source, an environmental benefit comes along with generating that electricity,” explains Mr. Yang.
As jurisdictions have become cleaner, the relative impacts are evolving. A REC generated in British Columbia or Quebec – which have much higher rates of clean energy – has a different impact than a REC generated in Alberta, Saskatchewan or the Maritimes.
“Previously, the country’s grid was fairly carbon-intense. The locality didn’t really come into play, because regardless of where that renewable energy was being generated, it was having a positive, carbon-reducing impact,” says Mr. Yang. “Now, a unit of energy produced off of a wind farm in Alberta is going to have a dramatically different carbon reduction impact than a wind turbine generating that same unit of energy in Quebec.”
Down the road, Bullfrog Power has plans to help clients think about their own capabilities for generating renewable energy, like putting solar panels on the roofs of warehouses.
“We’re able to really start matching up their operating footprint with renewable energy that’s much more local. If where you are is a figurative carbon mess, then start by cleaning up where you are versus taking ‘credit’ for somewhere else being clean,” says Mr. Yang.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Bullfrog Power. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.