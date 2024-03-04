At GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), respecting and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) is not just an essential part of good corporate culture. For the global biopharma company, it’s part of an ambition to create better health outcomes for patients around the world who rely on their medicines and vaccines.
From its business practices, including clinical trials and the external companies it chooses to work with, to the nurturing of an inclusive work environment, GSK embraces diversity in all its forms.
“Having diversity in clinical trials is incredibly important,” says Marni Freeman, vice-president and country medical director, Canada. “When we include individuals from diverse populations such as different ages, genders, ethnicities and backgrounds, we can work to develop medicines and vaccines that are tailored to meet the needs of a broader population.”
Certain diseases can disproportionately affect different populations, says Freeman. “Gathering accurate data from diverse participants allows us to develop vaccines and medicines that are effective and safe for the populations they are intended for.”
Making sure trials more accurately reflect the population is something that is taken seriously by pharmaceutical companies, and GSK is proud to be leading the way, she adds. In fact, the company has already surpassed one goal: 100 per cent of phase III trials started in 2022 had proactive demographic plans in place.
Inside the company, DEI is taken just as seriously. Dionne Lloyd has been with GSK for more than a decade, currently working as a regulatory affairs manager. What drew her to the company is the same thing that has kept her there.
“I’m in the pharmaceutical business to help provide health care, to give back how I can,” she says. “My values felt aligned with GSK’s. I was impressed with the company’s commitment to people and to providing a safe space for individuals.”
Lloyd is co-chair of Mosaic, an employee resource group with a vision to draw upon the diverse knowledge, perspectives and talents of GSK’s Black employees to help make GSK a more diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace.
With the support of a member of the company’s leadership team, the group meets monthly – more if they are planning an event. Mosaic is one of several employee resource groups, and Lloyd feels GSK’s commitment to Mosaic, and to all resource groups, is a contributing factor to employee engagement. Other groups represent women, LGBTQ+, South Asians and people working with disabilities.
“Honestly the support we get is overwhelming and always humbling,” says Lloyd. “There’s strong appetite for our efforts, and our suggestions are regularly considered.” One suggestion was for Mosaic to participate in and support recruiting efforts. “It’s easier to recruit people when they can see they are reflected,” she adds.
With help from its Women’s Leadership Initiative employee resource group, GSK has also taken big steps toward its goal of having at least 45 per cent female representation in senior roles by 2025; by the end of 2023, 42 per cent of senior roles were held by women.
“I’m very proud to work at GSK and to have the opportunity to make the company more inclusive,” Lloyd adds. “We’ve made good progress and we have more to do to ensure GSK is a workplace where everyone can feel a sense of belonging. When I walk around the office, I can see a lot more people who look like me. Things are changing and it’s obvious. The company is dedicated to that.”
