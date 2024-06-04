How ETF investors can earn higher yields and reduce volatility, all in one

For advisors and investors, high-income and low-volatility strategies can make for odd bedfellows. Stretching for yield can often result in wild price swings. Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) generally only offer one of the strategies, not both in one product.
A notable exception is Franklin Templeton, which launched three Canadian-listed Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETFs in March. The suite includes Franklin Canadian Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (FLVC-NE), Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (FLVU-NE) and Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (FLVI-NE).
“These combine the best of both worlds,” says Ahmed Farooq, senior vice-president and head of Retail ETF Distribution at Franklin Templeton Canada. “That’s ideal in markets today, which have been growing but remain very volatile amid interest rate uncertainty, inflation and recession risk.”
To design the ETF suite, Franklin Templeton employs multiple screens to sift through the performance of thousands of equities. Its management team seeks out the highest dividend-paying firms, based on their history and forecasts. They also ensure that only the highest-paying dividend companies included in portfolios have strong earnings histories, and outlooks calling for robust earnings in the future.
“What our management team helps investors avoid are those so-called ‘falling knives’ that pay high yields but have poor earnings, and can’t forecast an improvement in earnings,” Mr. Farooq says. “That’s the kind of volatility that worries many income investors seeking equity exposure.”
Yet building a high-yield, low-volatility portfolio is a challenging task to get right for investors, especially retiring ones. Many want to invest in high-dividend stocks that have the potential to generate attractive income yields. And they want low volatility to reduce risk and manage stress.
Franklin Templeton’s strategy make it possible to pursue both objectives in one package, promising stable income and with less likelihood of fully experiencing the deepest equity market decline.
Low management fees are another plus. The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a fee for the first year of just 0.12 per cent (it will increase to 0.27 per cent after March 25, 2025). A fee waiver also applies to the Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF: 0.25 per cent for the first year, increasing to 0.40 per cent after. The Franklin Canadian Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a fee of 0.15 per cent that won’t increase after the first year.
“Overall, there aren’t many products on the market combining these strategies and for a similar low-fee cost,” Mr. Farooq says.
Although low fees are attractive, performance is paramount. The Franklin Templeton funds are set to provide just that.
The overarching goal isn’t just about generating high yields but doing so with a smoother return profile – and in some cases better overall performance.
For example, with the Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (FLVU) Canadian investors receive steady growth and income with a different exposure to the U.S. equity market than broad-based equity strategies.
Mr. Farooq says FLVU is well-suited as a complementary income generator in a portfolio, given its higher weighting to generally low-volatility, blue-chip companies, with much less exposure to traditionally higher-volatility technology stocks.
Investors may give up some growth compared to a broad-based equity strategy, but in exchange for higher income and less volatility.
“Overall, with any of these ETFs, you own companies with strong balance sheets that pay consistent, growing dividends,” says Mr. Farooq.
The result is a strategy generating yields comparable with bonds that are more tax-efficient, along with the potential of superior capital growth.
“The goal is really about helping a large number of Canadian investors seeking high income but who cannot stomach high volatility,” Mr. Farooq says. “And with these ETFs, we believe we have done that.”
This material is intended to be of general interest only and should not be construed as individual investment advice or a recommendation or solicitation to buy, sell, or hold any security or to adopt any investment strategy. It does not constitute legal or tax advice.
The views expressed are those of the investment manager, and the comments, opinions, and analyses are rendered as at publication date and may change without notice. The information provided in this material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, or market.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees, and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Please read the prospectus and fund fact/ETF facts document before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently. Past performance may not be repeated.
Franklin Templeton Canada is a business name used by Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Franklin Templeton. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.