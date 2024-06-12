How Indeed is leveraging AI to supercharge the hiring process

Despite the many technological advances of recent years, the hiring process has only become longer and more cumbersome. However, job matching and hiring platform Indeed is looking to change that and reduce the time and frustration in searching for the perfect candidate with new artificial intelligence-powered tools.
According to a recent survey of 1,002 people conducted by Indeed in May 2024, 34 per cent of recruiters said it can take about 5-10 weeks to close a new hire for a single role.
“Now imagine you have multiple roles to fill; it really adds up,” says Deepti Patibandla, a senior product director at Indeed.
Ms. Patibandla says the hiring process became much slower during the pandemic, as the “Great Resignation” created a huge influx of open positions and job candidates. Since that time, however, the job market has slowed to a more normal pace, yet the time it takes to hire a candidate hasn’t improved.
Part of the problem, according to Ms. Patibandla, is the ease of submitting an online application, which leaves recruiters and human resource professionals buried in resumes, slowing the entire process. While it can be a positive thing to have a lot of candidates to choose from, it’s harder for employers to find and vet qualified candidates, which also makes for a slower and more frustrating experience for job seekers.
Hiring activity is stabilizing, adds Ms. Patibandla, compounding the urgency for better tools and processes for recruiters and candidates.
“Job postings on Indeed in Canada have stabilized in [the first quarter], after declining steadily from 2022 to 2023,” she says. “Now one of the biggest challenges from job seekers is sharing who they really are as a job seeker, representing their true self.”
Saving time to get the right hire
As the job market starts to stabilize, Indeed is supercharging some of its existing products while adding new capabilities built on artificial intelligence. Now, the nation’s most widely utilized two-sided marketplace for job seekers and recruiters is launching Smart Sourcing in Canada, using the latest technologies to take some of the time, inefficiencies and frustration out of the hiring process.
“At the end of the day, our goal is to make it very efficient and effective, and save time to get the right hire,” Ms. Patibandla says.
She says the Smart Sourcing product includes several new capabilities, including AI-powered functionality that proactively surfaces strong candidates.
“We wanted to empower employers to find talent in a really effective way, so we’ve taken our existing Indeed Resume product – which was a search-first product – and made it more of a recommendation-first tool, using the power of AI,” she says. “We are curating these candidates based on the job requirements or the hiring intent and showcasing to the employer the best matches.”
The product prioritizes candidates who are actively looking for a new job and automatically generates a summary explaining why the tool believes they are the right fit for a specific role, based on their application materials and the job description. That, Ms. Patibandla says, encourages employers and recruiters to take a closer look at candidates who might have otherwise been overlooked, and advocates on behalf of those with more distinct backgrounds.
Smart Sourcing also injects some new AI capabilities into the outreach process: the platform instantly crafts personalized messages for recruiters to send to candidates based on their profile.
Greater efficiency with a human touch
Ms. Patibandla emphasizes that while AI is alerting recruiters to qualified candidates, summarizing their qualifications and assisting with the outreach process, the human recruiter is still very much in control of the process, ultimately making the important hiring decisions. But she says those helpful nudges from Smart Sourcing can dramatically expedite a slow, manual and inefficient hiring process.
“A lot of our customers love the AI features,” she says. “Some of them have told us that it’s reduced their hiring time by half, both because of the recommendations-first approach and the AI capabilities themselves, so it’s resonating very well.”
Ms. Patibandla says that based on the positive feedback Indeed is already seeing, they hope to continue to improve the hiring process across all segments that they cater to – from SME (small and medium-sized enterprises) to enterprise. “At the same time, we’re working to help match job seekers to jobs that are relevant to them, reducing the noise while making the process more efficient for everyone.”
