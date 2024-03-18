InnoTech Alberta is the province’s leading research and technology organization, propelling growth since 1921. As a subsidiary of Alberta Innovates, InnoTech Alberta is at the forefront of technological evolution - we power change for today’s industry, laying the groundwork for tomorrow’s solutions.
What sets us apart in this space? It’s not just the years of experience; it’s our diverse range of scientific, engineering, and technical capabilities.
With a team of 221 members, including more than 125 Masters and PhDs, we have the expertise to drive innovation forward, fostering an environment where curiosity and collaboration thrive. We remove barriers around advancing technologies, when others simply cannot, will not, or should not do such work.
Our role extends beyond the confines of research institutions. We are a bridge, a connector, linking industry and business to cutting-edge research, state-of-the-art facilities, and strategic investments. InnoTech Alberta’s multifaceted expertise serves as the driving force behind Alberta’s key industries, making us a partner in sustaining the profitability and sustainability of such sectors as energy, clean technology, agriculture, pulp and paper, hydrogen, and carbon capture utilization and storage.
Our researchers drive industrial progress with ecological sustainability. From developing water management techniques to pioneering environmentally friendly technologies and policies, InnoTech Alberta is at the forefront of creating a balance that ensures our province thrives alongside our industries while preserving our ecosystem.
All forms of energy are key to Alberta’s economy and InnoTech Alberta helps fuel this advantage. Our work in energy research includes optimizing resource extraction processes, creating clean energy alternatives, reducing emissions, and using Alberta’s bitumen to create value added advanced materials such as carbon fibre. In collaboration with industry leaders, we are helping shape a future where energy is not just abundant but also environmentally responsible.
The bio-industrial sector sees us championing the fusion of biology and industry. From agri-tech innovations that enhance crop yields, to biomaterials that revolutionize manufacturing processes and products, to creating the latest hemp product, InnoTech Alberta is transforming the landscape of bio-industrial practices, fostering a sustainable and economically viable future.
Enabling technology forms the bedrock of informed decision-making, and InnoTech Alberta is at the forefront of this transformative field. Through cutting-edge data analytics and precision measurement techniques, we empower industries to make intelligent decisions, ensuring efficiency and progress go hand in hand. That’s why we operate Canada’s only hydrogen purity laboratory and pre-commercial carbon capture and utilization research facility.
Our success stories are not just confined to the research facilities. They translate into real-world impacts, generating revenue, retaining jobs, and nurturing the growth of Alberta’s economy. Over the past three years, our applied research activities resulted in an estimated economic impact of $2.4-billion.
What makes InnoTech Alberta a strategic ally is not just our technical expertise; it’s our problem-solving ability combined with people and facilities. That’s why we’re a sought-after partner when industry, other provinces or states need a specialized solution. You’ll find a helpful balance of intelligence and curiosity, the bridge between fostering innovation and propelling industry forward with applied research.
As we look to the future, InnoTech Alberta remains committed to powering change for our province, pushing the boundaries of applied research, innovation, and discovery. We are shaping a future that is not just technologically advanced but impacts the coming generations. At InnoTech Alberta, we don’t just innovate; we power tomorrow.
