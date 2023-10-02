For many high-net-worth individuals, charitable giving is an important part of leaving a legacy. When clients and advisors discuss how to do so, typical methods include one-time massive donations, donor-advised funds or even foundations. Life insurance can also be a tool in strategic philanthropic planning. However, most insurance products aren’t designed with that in mind, so they can be finicky to use for that purpose.
“Charities told us that traditional insurance offerings were hard to understand,” says Andrea Frossard, senior vice president, Par Insurance Solutions, at Canada Life. “By listening and working with them, we tried to get rid of the confusion and make a product that is specifically crafted to making charitable giving easy.”
The result is My Par Gift, a first-of-its-kind product that Canada Life designed in collaboration with the Canadian Association of Gift Planners.
The product takes into account what’s often the biggest pain point for donors and charities alike: premium payments. Many donors don’t want the long-term commitment of ongoing premium payments. And charities want assurances, meaning no surprises if a donor’s circumstances change.
My Par Gift solves both of those issues. It’s a single-premium product in which the policyholder pays an up-front premium payment to fund the policy fully. So, the base amount of life insurance is guaranteed to stay in effect for the insured person’s lifetime once that premium payment is made.
The charity of choice is also the owner and beneficiary of the life policy, which provides it with flexibility. Over time, the policy builds cash value, and the charity has guaranteed access to these funds during the insured person’s lifetime (any withdrawals or unpaid loans will decrease the size of the charity’s payout). The charity can take annual dividends as cash, or choose to buy additional insurance coverage, which may further increase the policy’s cash value and the death benefit.
Another issue that often arises around philanthropic giving is the tax benefit it can provide. Normally, a single-premium product would be taxable, Ms. Frossard notes: “What we did is say the policy has to be owned by the charity. It doesn’t really matter that it’s a taxable product since it is owned by the charity and charities are generally not taxed.”
While advisors can explore various financial tools that aim to make charitable giving more beneficial to both the donor and the charity, making it easy is key.
“We want people to concentrate on their gift, not on red tape or paperwork,” says Paul Nazareth, vice president, Education and Development at the Canadian Association of Gift Planners.
According to the group, advisors can best serve clients looking into philanthropic giving by building collaborative networks: trusted legal, tax, financial and insurance advisors, as well as charity personnel. The association adds that discussions about legacy require empathy and understanding on advisors’ part as they touch on emotion-laden topics and also end of life.
Advisors are in a unique position to spur conversations around what clients care about and what they want their money to achieve, which often involves philanthropy. Those discussions can deepen an advisor-client relationship, Mr. Nazareth says. Philanthropy is about giving back and a personal connection to a cause. The tools used to make it happen – with efficiency and impact – matter.
“With this product, Canada Life has created something that helps the advisor, charity and client move as fast as possible if they want to do this,” Mr. Nazareth says. “It clears all the roadblocks, so that they can create this gift of insurance quickly and it can be about the generosity.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Canada Life. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.