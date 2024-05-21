How liquid alternative funds can expand global fixed income opportunities

There’s always a case to hold fixed income, but bonds don’t always deliver what investors require. As advisors seek products that can produce income, maximize returns and deliver high upside potential for their clients, bond-based liquid alternative funds have much appeal.
Unlike traditional bond funds, these products can provide more diverse sources of returns in addition to much needed liquidity. They may use strategies such as leverage, hedging, bond futures, currency forwards and currency options.
Investors who want higher total returns should look beyond the Canadian and U.S. bond markets, says Chris Chapman, senior portfolio manager and head of Global Multi-Sector Fixed Income, at Manulife Investment Management in Toronto. He points to possibilities in fixed income that are being driven by prior tightening of monetary policies.
“That’s not just a North American story; it’s playing out among central banks across the globe, in both developed and emerging markets,” he says. “There are a lot of interesting places to invest that allows us to take advantage of a larger and broader opportunity set that’s global in nature.”
Manulife Strategic Income Plus Fund, which launched in mid-May, is focused on income generation and capital appreciation. It leverages Manulife Investment Management’s experience and expertise in the liquid alternatives and fixed income spaces.
“By being in the liquid alts category, the fund has the flexibility and tools to invest across sectors and geographies to enhance total return potential for investors,” Mr. Chapman says. “We look to find high-quality issuers in countries that have attractive yields, and which could be in a better fiscal position than countries in North America.”
He feels that divergences in monetary policies might be on the horizon, as not all countries will be at the same place at the same time regarding their experience with inflation and growth. That opens the door to opportunities in the global markets.
In emerging markets, for example, many central banks have moved more aggressively than their counterparts in developed markets to curtail inflation following its post-pandemic spike. As a result, Mr. Chapman believes they’re in a better position to offer higher yields.
“In emerging markets, our focus has historically been on countries with better-to-improving economic fundamentals and comparative political stability,” Mr. Chapman says.
He’s always aware of interest rate, currency, credit and liquidity risks in these countries, and tends to manage risk in terms of the broader portfolio.
Currently, Manulife Strategic Income Plus Fund’s largest emerging-market country exposure is in Indonesia, where it’s invested in local government bonds.
“Over the past 10 year-plus period, Indonesia’s credit quality has improved from being below investment grade to investment grade. In addition, the country has relatively good political stability, its core inflation is sub-2 per cent, and yields are in the 6.5 to 7 per cent range,” Mr. Chapman says.
Among developed countries, he says Australia and New Zealand offer high-credit quality global sovereigns that provide attractive yields.
“Our allocation to higher-quality global sovereigns in the developed market space has been ticking higher over the past 12 months or so. That’s reflective of the fact that a lot of these jurisdictions have some of the best yield levels we’ve seen in the past 10 to 15 years,” Mr. Chapman says.
He says Manulife Strategic Income Plus Fund is a natural product extension for Manulife Investment Management, using the same types of derivatives as with their other funds.
“Active currency management will be a key feature. Any time you invest outside your local currency, you take on the currency risk tied to that investment. We have the ability to treat foreign currency as an asset class and take outright positions in currencies.”
Based on the advice of team members around the globe, who monitor the factors that influence currency movements, the fund may hedge currency positions whenever necessary.
“Active currency management can be a risk mitigator, a diversifier and an alpha generator. The currency market is the most liquid of all asset markets, and we have the skills, tools and resources to manage it,” Mr. Chapman says.
Sponsored by Manulife Investment Management, as of April 30, 2024.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.
Manulife Alternative Mutual Funds have the ability to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for conventional mutual funds. The specific strategies that differentiate these alternative mutual funds from conventional mutual funds may include the increased use of derivatives for hedging and non-hedging purposes, the increased ability to sell securities short and the ability to borrow cash to use for investment purposes. If undertaken, these strategies will be used in accordance with the Funds1 objectives and strategies, and during certain market conditions, may accelerate the pace at which the Funds decrease in value.
Investing involves risks, including the potential loss of principal. Financial markets are volatile and can fluctuate significantly in response to company, industry, political, regulatory, market, or economic developments. These risks are magnified for investments made in emerging markets. Currency risk is the risk that fluctuations in exchange rates may adversely affect the value of a portfolio’s investments. The information provided does not take into account the suitability, investment objectives, financial situation, or particular needs of any specific person. You should consider the suitability of any type of investment for your circumstances and, if necessary, seek professional advice.
This material, intended for the exclusive use by the recipients who are allowable to receive this document under the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdictions, was produced by, and the opinions expressed are those of, Manulife Investment Management as of the date of this publication, and are subject to change based on market and other conditions. The information and/or analysis contained in this material have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed to be reliable, but Manulife Investment Management does not make any representation as to their accuracy, correctness, usefulness, or completeness and does not accept liability for any loss arising from the use of the information and/or analysis contained. The information in this material may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events, targets, management discipline, or other expectations, and is only as current as of the date indicated. The information in this document, including statements concerning financial market trends, are based on current market conditions, which will fluctuate and may be superseded by subsequent market events or for other reasons. Manulife Investment Management disclaims any responsibility to update such information.
Manulife Funds are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited. Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.
Manulife, Manulife Investment Management, the Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investment Management & Stylized M Design are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it, and by its affiliates under license.
3579377
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Manulife Investment Management. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.