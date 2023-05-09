Report on Business Magazine is featuring the 2023 winners of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, Deloitte’s awards program recognizing excellence in private Canadian-owned firms. Those winners had the option to purchase a Sponsor Content package highlighting their own achievements.
Rustica Foods may not be a household name in frozen pizza just yet, but that’s expected to change by the end of 2023.
The Quebec-based manufacturer of fresh tomato pizzas, focaccias, par-baked crusts and frozen pizzas will lose its key client early this summer when Nestle will wind down production of its Delissio brand in Canada.
But the company quickly regrouped to fill a sudden gap in the market by developing its very own Rustica frozen pizza brand. In July, it will begin launching 19 products across four frozen pizza lines in major grocery chains coast to coast.
The fact that the company’s 400 employees rallied to develop and market the new product lines in mere months is testament to their commitment to the business, says Richard Morgante, president, CEO and founder of Rustica Foods.
“As a family-run operation founded in 2000, we treat our staff like part of our extended family and they’ve demonstrated their dedication time and time again,” he says. “It gives me a lot of hope for our future growth.”
Over the years, Rustica Foods has grown from its humble beginnings producing fresh, Italian-style tomato pizza in a 600-square-foot restaurant to now occupying more than 100,000 square feet across three manufacturing facilities in Montreal. One of these sites is a state-of-art production facility with exclusive Canadian rights to manufacture real mozzarella-stuffed crust pizzas using proprietary technology.
“Stuffed crust has been our claim to fame with the Delissio brand and now retailers have agreed to list our products considering our proprietary know-how and our innovation capabilities,” says Vincent Giove, co-owner, vice-president and chief strategy officer at Rustica Foods.
Every few years, Rustica executives meet with their equipment suppliers to talk about the next big innovation in food production capabilities. “A lot of these new technology developments happen by us working together with our vendors because we’re always looking to take that next step,” says Mr. Giove. “Using superior technology and continuous innovation, we’ve been able to deliver that hand-crafted pizza taste in a frozen format.”
One of Rustica’s new pizza lines, which simulates the look and taste of a wood-fired pizza (right down to the charred crust), is a key example of pizza innovation at work.
Another advantage for Rustica as it launches its new brand is the strong loyalty Canadians have to locally based manufacturers, says Mr. Giove.
“Our Rustica fresh tomato pizza line has done very well in Quebec and Ontario and now we see an opportunity with our frozen pizza line launching across Canada,” he says. “In this case, it pays to be local.”
A key turning point in the company’s growth came with the acquisition of Montreal-based crust manufacturer Mia Foods in 2014. This move more than doubled revenues and expanded the company’s reach outside of Quebec to the North American market.
The co-manufacturing agreement with Nestle, which commenced in 2017, solidified Rustica’s ability to deliver high-volume, quality product to produce what became the No. 2 frozen pizza brand in Canada. Rustica also continues to manufacture private label products for some of the largest multinationals in the U.S.
Mr. Morgante says further expansion is imminent with the recent purchase of an 87,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the Montreal area and plans to add more products under the Rustica label.
“We’ll absolutely be getting into frozen premium snacking food products in the next couple of years along with our pizzas,” he says. “Using technology, we’ve become experts at being able to scale artisanal products and we’re excited to share our Rustica brand with the world.”
