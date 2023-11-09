For small- and medium-sized businesses, one thing has become painfully obvious over the last few years: The risks they face today are greater than in years past and things are not improving, at least in the short term.
Regardless of industry – whether it’s technology, health care or education – companies exist in a world where cyberattacks and malicious attacks have become the norm. Remote and hybrid work have only increased the risk and make creating a safe and effective online workplace challenging.
Businesses are battling high inflation, increasing security risks and productivity-related issues. While there’s no superhero to make these problems go away, there are super tools that organizations can use to stay in control.
Enter the Intel vPro® platform – powered by the newest Intel vPro core Processors – designed for small- and medium-sized businesses. The platform includes a suite that delivers business-grade security, stability and management and performance capabilities to help companies succeed.
Security
Every company faces security risks. Small businesses are no exception. But fewer resources make maintaining secure digital environments and protecting employees and customers more challenging.
“Everybody cares about security and there are features built into the vPro platform, specifically for security, that makes it different and in a class of its own,” says Eric Chong, Enterprise Client Technical Sales Specialist at Intel.
Think of the Intel vPro® as a tool kit that businesses of any size can use remotely to solve multiple problems at once.
Among its many features is the threat detection technology, which aids in finding malware, viruses, intrusions, zero-days threats and more, in real time. Intel Threat Detection Technology (TDT) is an AI-capable tool that can act immediately to stop malicious attackers in their tracks. TDT also learns from its environment, adapting before the next attack hits.
Stability
There’s an outdated belief that small enterprises should emulate practices that work for large enterprises to gain success. In reality, it’s not that simple.
SMBs have fewer resources and need to do more with less, which is where Intel vPro® can help, explains Asma Aziz, Director of Marketing, Americas, at Intel.
“We did a lot of research into the needs and requirements of a business user. Based on that, vPro was designed to integrate the latest PC technologies in one validated business solution,” she says.
Using devices powered by Intel vPro® establishes standardization that leads to long-term cost savings. This means businesses can be confident that they can purchase the same device for 15 months or more for standardization.
“Too many companies rely on a patchwork of solutions or technology only to end up wasting time and money which later hurts overall productivity,” she points out.
Manageability
In a world where everything can change in a heartbeat, flexibility means everything. Having remote access to manage any company device anytime isn’t just a nice to have, it’s a necessity.
“It’s hard to put a price on the ability to manage that device no matter what state it’s in,” says Chong. “Intel vPro® helps to resolve issues quickly.” Through Intel® Active Management Technology, its remote access feature allows companies without a dedicated IT support team or limited technical help to troubleshoot and remediate problems no matter the state the PC is in.
“Businesses without dedicated IT teams often overlook the importance of having quick, easy access to remote devices until it’s too late,” he adds. “With remote working becoming commonplace, it’s imperative that business leaders have a variety of access points to devices to troubleshoot and implement preventative maintenance such as software patches and firmware updates.”
Performance
During lean times, companies are more likely to scrutinize every outgoing dollar. However, very careful consideration should be taken when purchasing hardware.
In today’s competitive business world, having the right CPU can mean the difference between fast and efficient productivity or frustrating employee experiences and disruption.
Intel’s i5 and i7 processors have the processing power to ensure day-to-day work doesn’t start to lag during busy periods.
“This helps businesses be more productive while they’re multitasking,” Aziz explains. “You could be doing an e-mail, writing a report and balancing a worksheet. All of these things can be done with great speed and performance.”
Staying competitive is about more than just outlasting the competition. Businesses need the right tools – such as the ones Intel vPro® offers – to be effective now and be prepared for future issues.
“At the end of the day, time is money, and these benefits can contribute to the financial well-being and sustainability of small- and medium-sized businesses,” Aziz says. “The vPro Platform is a valuable asset for businesses that are striving to navigate these challenging economic conditions.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Intel. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.