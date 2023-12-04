A focus on addressing bias and promoting allyship, and an investment in specialized customer support, are turning the dial on women’s career success, both within and outside of TD
Until 2022, the employee resource group or ERG at TD Bank Group (TD) dedicated to supporting women was known as Women in Leadership. As a key part of the Toronto-based bank’s longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion, its ERGs are a critical, grassroots resource both for the colleagues who find belonging and support in them, and for the organization as a resource providing insights into the needs of colleagues, customers and communities.
But recently, many members had begun to feel the name Women in Leadership didn’t accurately reflect the progress they were trying to make – or address the needs of women at all levels of their careers. It seemed exclusionary, they said, and implied that the group wasn’t a place for all women at TD.
So, the committee reviewed feedback from its various chapters, engaged in dialogue and, last year, it officially changed the ERG’s name to Women at TD.
“It signals that our community is a place for all women – no matter what their career path looks like,” says Chris Morris, Senior Executive Vice President, Transformation, Enablement and Customer Experience and Chair of Women at TD.
The name change may seem small, but it’s a reflection of the ongoing dedication to supporting and empowering women colleagues and customers of TD, no matter what their journeys may be. And, Morris says, it shows a focus on uplifting all the women in its workforce – an important goal for the company.
Programs help empower women at TD – and in the community
For Women at TD, the strategic priorities for this current fiscal year include efforts to “increase active allyship and understanding of what it means to be an active ally; raise awareness and provide guidance to colleagues on how to recognize and address biases women face in the workplace,” Morris explains.
To promote the allyship needed to help with women’s career progression, Women at TD has rolled out a course that provides leaders with a deeper understanding of what it means to be an active ally that sponsors and advocates for women.
To help combat bias, they adopted Leanin.org’s 50 Ways to Fight Bias program, which promotes an understanding of how biases can impact colleagues in both their personal and professional lives. Through facilitator-led virtual workshops in small and diverse cohorts, participants from across TD can engage in discussions and explore real-life scenarios that can help empower them to identify and challenge bias head-on.
To help provide women colleagues at all levels with access to mentorship, Women at TD offers TD Circles, which organizes participants into small, cross-functional groups that meet virtually and provides a safe space for networking, sharing ideas, gaining new skills and receiving valuable advice.
TD invests significant resources in diversity and talent initiatives, including sponsoring the ACCES Employment Empowering Women program, which it has done since 2013. This program focuses on helping newcomer women find success in their careers – some of them at TD.
“The Empowering Women program runs four cohorts each year and has an amazing track record of success with 85 per cent of program participants finding a placement in their field within one year of completing the program,” Morris says. “And included in that number is the 103 women that have been hired by TD so far.”
TD also has been a long-running sponsor of the Rotman Women Back to Work Program. For 12 years, it has supported this specialized learning program for women returning to the labour market after an extended absence. In addition to gaining practical insights on current hiring practices and recruiting trends, participants benefit from opportunities to connect with TD executives, business leaders and recruiters.
For Morris, ensuring the leadership table is diverse is also a critical business priority. “[It] helps us to benefit from diversity of thought and experience,” she explains. “And that makes us more able to respond to, and anticipate, what our customers need from us. When we break down gender barriers and invest in women’s success, we are investing in the overall success of TD.”
It’s not just good business that drives the commitment to championing women at TD; diversity and inclusion are part of its DNA. Since 2017, the company has been recognized annually in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index for its work advancing women’s equality.
“That reputation as an equitable company committed to fairness also helps us to continue to attract top talent of all genders, so we can foster the careers of the next generation of leaders,” says Morris.
TD extends its equitable approach to customers
As robust as its in-house women-focused initiatives are, TD isn’t just looking to support its own colleagues or potential talent, but also to invest in empowering its women customers.
For entrepreneurs, TD has increased its cohort of the accredited “Women in Enterprise Bankers” program by more than tenfold from November 2021 to September 2023. “Women in Enterprise” bankers are champions across all lines of business banking who have taken additional training on unconscious bias and systemic barriers.
TD has also supported projects like ILaunchHer to help women business owners by providing them with easier access to mentors who can help them grow their businesses.
When it comes to investors, TD Wealth has a national Women Champion program to support their investment advisors with tools, resources and specialized training; equipping them with a deeper understanding of women’s unique investment needs and life stages helps the advisors provide a differentiated service to women.
“Today, women entrepreneurs and investors are a growing segment of our customer base. It really makes sense for TD to help support women because they power our economy,” says Morris.
A new era for Women at TD
The ERG launched its name change at its annual town hall, which saw more than 3,500 colleagues joining virtually and in person.
“When we took on our new name, it was a conscious move to signal that we view our work as supportive of all women at TD – that our tent is large, as is the scope of our work to help advance empowerment and equity at every phase of women’s careers,” says Morris.
And through its support for women colleagues and customers alike, TD hopes to remove barriers, help women entrepreneurs reach their goals, and ultimately, move our economy forward.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with TD. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.