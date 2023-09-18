In today’s post-pandemic world, the commercial real estate (CRE) sector faces accelerated change. New challenges include: landlords working with tenants to bring employees back to offices and city centres, retail owners adapting to changes in consumer shopping habits, and conversions of malls and office towers to add housing to meet supply and affordability needs.
With that accelerated change, CRE industry leaders understand that their role extends far beyond the financial return.
Industry insiders say investors, landlords, tenants, consumers and the community itself increasingly hold the sector to higher environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards.
REALPAC, an industry association of Canadian real estate companies, reports that firms across the sector are scrambling to develop common metrics to track various elements of ESG, such as carbon emissions, waste diversion and air quality.
The pillars of ESG – sustainability and the physical and social effects major developments have on society – play a critical role in modern commercial real estate.
According to Allison Marsales, executive managing director and managing principal, Toronto Central, at Cushman & Wakefield Canada, ESG is now a part of doing business, and companies are far more conscious about it.
“ESG drives locational and workplace decisions and finds its way into many corporate decisions for Fortune 100 firms,” she says. “Whether you’re a tenant, landlord or investor, you have to make decisions with ESG in mind. Landlords are thinking about how we make our city a better place to live and work. You can look at how it has developed over the past decade and see how they’ve embraced [ESG principles].”
Installing bike lanes and enhancing bike access, allowing more outdoor restaurant patios, setting up electric car chargers in parking spaces, improving indoor air quality and expanding sidewalks to make downtowns more walkable are a few of the ways ESG principles have been applied.
Architects and developers are also pushing the envelope, in terms of technology, sustainability and design, to deliver placemaking assets that stand the test of time, she says. “As service providers, it’s imperative that we support those efforts.”
“Major commercial projects in cities are now being viewed as ‘placemakers’ that aim to uphold high ESG standards and draw people to live, work and play,” says Chuck Scott, chief executive officer at Cushman & Wakefield Canada, who points to the CIBC Square project, now under construction in downtown Toronto, as an example.
Co-developed by Ivanhoé Cambridge and Hines, with Cushman & Wakefield as the agency leasing partner, the first building at 81 Bay St. was completed in 2021, while the second, at 141 Bay St., is slated for completion in 2025.
When finished, the two towers will total nearly 2.9 million square feet of Class A office space that is pre-certified WiredScore and LEED Platinum – certifications that signify the developers’ and leasing partner’s commitment to the highest standards of sustainability and well-being.
CIBC Square will also feature public art installations throughout the property and a unique one-acre elevated public park, which will span over the rail corridor and link the towers’ fourth floors above street level. The project is filled with smart technology to maximize energy efficiency and minimize the buildings’ carbon emissions and overall environmental footprint.
“A new project like CIBC Square aspires to be more than just a glass-and-steel building,” says Scott.
“Efficiency and cost are still considerations, but architects, planners, designers, investors and landlords have been learning that the 21st-century, post-COVID city needs to look, feel like – and be – a business and cultural hub and global destination,” Scott says.
CIBC Square and similar projects recognize that they are part of a city’s ecosystem. This recognition is partly an outgrowth of Toronto’s younger and more diverse population. There’s a flight toward quality among those seeking to lease and fill commercial office space, Marsales says.
“Landlords and developers need to focus on long-term viability and placemaking. Ultimately, this supports a whole city,” she says.
“In Toronto, the COVID lockdowns left the city feeling empty and eerie,” she says, pointing to its impact on businesses and restaurants in the PATH, the underground network connecting the Toronto central business district’s buildings that, in turn, affected the wider, overall retail and office environment.
“As people return to their office lives, CRE stakeholders need to create and support development that’s sustainable, energizes its surroundings and has a long-term vision for sustained vitality and engagement,” she adds.
“Ultimately, our obligations as stakeholders in real estate and the built environment extend farther than ever before,” says Scott.
Globally, Cushman & Wakefield provides energy and sustainability services to more than 38,750 buildings, totaling approximately 930 million square feet of space.
These buildings showed a 51-per-cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions for every million square feet of office space between 2021 and 2022. Additionally, Cushman & Wakefield got 48 per cent of electricity for its operations from renewable resources in 2022.
The annual waste diversion rates away from landfills, among three million square feet of the company’s mixed-use retail sites under management in Canada alone, were equivalent to saving more than 4,700 trees, and the total weight of material from landfill was equal to more than 1,000 cars.
ESG principles matter to everyone in the post-pandemic world, says Scott.
“They inform our cities, positively impact our environment and truly shape the way people work and live,” he says.
