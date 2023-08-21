Behind every small business is a ‘big why’ – the reason they started their company in the first place and what motivates them to keep going, even when times get tough. Intuit QuickBooks is proud to support Canadian small businesses through every step of their journey and is pleased to celebrate companies doing remarkable things in this “Small Business, Big Why” series.
Nico Manos didn’t mean to start one of the biggest surf schools in Nova Scotia. Manos enjoyed a successful 10-year career as a professional surfer – but it wasn’t exactly paying all the bills. So in the off-season, he worked as a lifeguard in Lawrencetown, a small community about an hour outside of Halifax, and taught surf lessons before and after his shifts.
Manos, who founded East Coast Surf School in 2004, loves surfing for its dynamism and adventurousness, but it didn’t take long for him to realize he really enjoys teaching, too.
Turning passion into profit
“It wasn’t like I had a five-year business plan or anything,” Manos says. “It just happened naturally; it got busier and we started hiring employees and other instructors. The business just sort of grew organically.”
Manos recognizes he is one of the fortunate ones. More than two-thirds of new businesses in Canada don’t survive to see their fifth year. Manos had his reputation as a surfer and instructor on his side, as well as the company’s proximity to Halifax.
It was also a matter of good timing. Nearly 20 years ago, surfing wasn’t yet a mainstream pastime in Canada. Right around the time Manos began giving lessons, the sport picked up more traction growing globally, which in turn attracted more amateurs looking to learn – and East Coast Surf School was well-prepared to support the industry’s growth.
“Surfing is definitely a passion and something I love doing, but I think the company was placed in a position to grow with the industry,” he says. “I got lucky that there was a growing demand for something I was already doing and loved.”
Almost 20 years later, the company has grown steadily. It now employs between 25 and 30 employees, depending on the time of year, and specializes in teaching amateur surfers.
“The business has changed over the years,” he says. “We are now mostly an experiential tourism business. There is less high-level coaching and way more customers from inland provinces that have potentially never seen the ocean before.”
Overcoming challenges as a solopreneur
For most of the company’s history, the surf school was completely mobile. Manos and his wife, Jill, operated out of a van that they parked at one of the nearby provincial parks, and they stored the company’s surfboards and wetsuits at their home, which made for long and busy days.
“We’d be driving dozens and dozens and dozens of surfboards to the beach every morning along with over 100 wetsuits,” he says, noting that while this set-up was financially efficient, it made for hectic days.
For a long time, he and Jill would spend around 6 hours on the water teaching people to surf, then four more hours at home replying to emails and booking future customers. At the beach, things could get complicated if a large group booked a lesson but one person couldn’t make it or if two additional people showed up. That’s why the couple initially began leaning on QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Payments.
“It allows me to do things from the beach,” he says. “I can access invoices through my phone, I can change an invoice on the fly within seconds while a group is there. It’s beneficial for our business and also for our customers.”
He also uses the QuickBooks mobile app to catch up on administrative tasks between lessons or whenever he has a few minutes of downtime, including sending reminders for invoices that haven’t yet been paid or making a payment he has due. Being able to check those things off his to-do list before he even gets home helps create some work-life balance, he says.
Moving on up
If Manos has a business goal, it’s to do something he loves long-term. He’s not as concerned with revenue goals and exponential growth as he is with achieving the same financial results while increasing the time he has available to spend on non-work things – like his kids, who are ages five and seven. One huge step toward that goal was opening a brick-and-mortar store in 2020.
Set two minutes away from the beach, it provides ample storage space for boards and wetsuits, which means no one has to cart them to and from the day’s lessons. It also offers rentals to more experienced surfers, who hit the waves all year long. This means the company doesn’t depend exclusively on out-of-towners, who usually sign up for lessons during tourist season, for their revenue. And, it allows the company to employ people year-round.
“I’m proud that we’ve been here for so long and that we’ve been successful. I think you can have happy customers and you can have a long-lasting business, but to combine those two things is definitely a lot of work,” he says. “We’ve also made a positive economic impact on a rural Nova Scotia town. A lot of the money we make comes from out of province – and it’s staying inside the town. Hopefully, East Coast Surf lives on in the community for decades to come.”
