When Tori Yeomans first decided to go to cosmetology school, they had no idea they were going to open a salon that caters to a clientele many beauty businesses don’t.
Yeomans had been doing “full glam” makeup for fun since their teenage years. As an adult, their day job as a counsellor was stressful, so they relied on getting massages, facials and manicures for self-care. Eventually, they thought it would be fun to provide some of these services as a side hustle.
“Going to salons and spas was always a way to escape the hardships of working in a difficult industry,” they say. “I had no intention of doing this full-time, but it turned out that I really loved it.”
Mental health meets the beauty industry
Yeomans saw a way to combine their background in the mental healthcare space with the treatments and services they loved.
“It was important to me to bring in aspects that aren’t typically in the beauty industry, like trauma-informed care or consent-based care,” they explain.
The result was Pride Beauty Lounge, a salon in Lower Sackville, N.S. that caters to people who have a history of trauma, as well as queer, gender nonconforming and neurodivergent folks.
In some ways, Pride is your typical salon – it offers facials, waxing, haircuts, manicures, pedicures and lash extensions. But new customers quickly realize that there’s something different about the approach here. The website includes an entire section on inclusion and accessibility, which not only describes the physical characteristics of the space (think: the dimensions of the doorways, where the ground slopes and whether there are handrails and ramps) but also explains how guests can communicate their allergy info, pronouns and access needs. For example, people can request silent services, fidget and stim objects, as well as communicate potential triggers. And Yeomans’ staff always ask for ongoing consent before touching a client.
“If someone deals with trauma from their past, for instance, then having someone just grab them or touch them without asking can be really hard,” Yeomans explains.
“Also, a lot of my clients who are in the queer community have said they don’t feel safe [at other salons]. So, I’m proud to be in a group of people that is prioritizing that.”
Rapid growth
The company has been growing quickly. Yeomans graduated from cosmetology school in March 2021, completed a month-long placement, then got straight to work on Pride, which officially opened its doors in June of the same year.
At the outset, they hired two aestheticians and a receptionist, who worked alongside them providing services. At the time, the salon occupied the second floor of a building, but there was enough demand that they not only added new staff every few months, they also expanded to occupy part of the first floor, too.
Figuring it all out
But this success hasn’t been without bumps in the road.
“It’s extremely overwhelming. I can’t say that I don’t cry a lot!” Yeomans says. “I think the biggest challenges have been learning not to compare myself to masculine styles of leadership… and financial literacy.”
They’ve been able to find support on their leadership journey through a business coach, who also runs a beauty salon and leads a large team, as well as their parents, who were both self-employed when Yeomans was a kid.
Meanwhile, QuickBooks has been instrumental in helping Yeomans learn about the financial side of running a business. A longtime user of QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Payroll and QuickBooks Time, they credit the financial management platform for not only allowing them to keep track of expenses and income, but also to make sure employees are getting paid on time, all in one place.
“I’ve used QuickBooks since day one. My parents were both business owners and they used it, so I was familiar. But it makes the admin stuff so much easier,” they say. “In the beginning, I didn’t have the time tracking feature where people would clock in and clock out, so when I was doing payroll, I was writing it all down by hand. That was okay when I only had two employees, but not when I hired more people… Before I took hours to do payroll, now I can get it done in 45 minutes.”
The focus on taking care of employees is just another branch of the salon’s overall mission to treat people with respect, care and kindness, and to provide a space that feels warm and welcoming to everyone.
“This is [a salon] for everybody to be seen and be comfortable and have the opportunity in that space to just say: ‘This is what I want. This is what I don’t want.’ No matter if you’ve had trauma, no matter your gender, you have the opportunity to just say what you feel and have service providers not judge you for that.”
