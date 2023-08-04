Recent cyber attacks on retailers in Canada and globally have made consumers more alert to the information they share online. There’s a clearer understanding out there that a company’s “cybersecurity posture” – its strength and readiness to defend against malicious attacks – has a direct impact on the online privacy and security of individuals.
But the reality is most people want to be able to share some information online, especially when there is a clear benefit – such as personalized recommendations for things to watch, or an improved user experience and convenience when engaging with products and sites they use often (think Google Maps).
“By default, the most secure and private data is data that is never exposed and is always kept secret,” says Pierre-Marc Bureau, a security developer at Google Canada. “Yet when we use our computers and when we go online, it’s actually to exchange information and to interact with people.”
This means, according to Bureau, “the level of privacy people want online is unique to the individual and depends on how they want to use their accounts.” The key value companies can provide is clear and simple explanations to help people navigate and choose the right settings for them, he says.
This is where tech companies like Google want to help, to make the online experience feel safe and secure for consumers by making it easy for them to protect their data in ways that feel manageable and comfortable.
Bureau says protecting user data is just as important for Google as it is for individuals.
“Google realizes that communicating well about its security and how to defend it is the most impactful thing that can be done to protect users,” Bureau says. “We don’t want people to worry. We want to help Canadians understand what’s being done and how their actions are influencing their cybersecurity posture.”
The first step in taking control of your online security and privacy is to be more aware of what you share, and what you’ll get out of it. And tech companies are making this easier for users to do.
Matthew Johnson, director of education at MediaSmarts, a Canadian organization that develops media and digital literacy programs for youth, says Canadians should know that keeping their data safe is completely within their grasp. “Cybersecurity isn’t scary,” he says. “A few fairly simple steps – like keeping your operating system up-to-date, running antivirus software, setting up two-factor authentication, and limiting data collection – can protect you from most risks.”
That’s why Google created tools such as Safe Browsing and Security and Privacy checkups. They’re meant to empower users to make their own decisions around what sites and apps to access, or what ads they see, for example.
The teams behind these features have been working for more than two decades to create a safer environment for billions of internet users around the world. Safe Browsing protects Chrome, Google products, and most other major browsers by warning users before they navigate to potentially harmful websites or download malicious content. Security and Privacy checkups are ways for users to control and personalize their settings and review any potential risks or recommendations.
As a good online cybersecurity hygiene practice, Fabrice Jaubert, director of software development for the Safe Browsing team at Google, recommends performing these checkups regularly. “It’s helpful to go through every couple of months just to make sure that something didn’t slip in there,” he says, adding that when it comes to a security breach, “the sooner you catch it, the better.”
Jaubert also highlights personalized ads, which is a feature of major interest to many users and is easily managed through Google’s Privacy Checkup. The purpose of personalized ads is to create a more relevant browsing experience for people by surfacing advertising content that matches their interests.
“If I’m going to see an ad at all, I’d rather see an ad about something that I’m interested in,” Jaubert says. But he also acknowledges not everyone wants that level of personalization, which is why Google makes it easy for users to control the ads they see across Google, to block ads with sensitive subjects and personalize the ad experience. They can also turn ad personalization off altogether, either directly in My Ad Center or as a prompt in their Privacy Checkup. The process for doing this, he says, “is no longer opaque, it’s transparent and it gives the user control.”
That same control to personalize your ad experience also extends to choosing how and what information is shared with others through your Google account page, and through the use of passkeys and 2-Step Verification tools offered by Google – something Jaubert strongly recommends. “I can’t say enough how important it is to have a second factor when you log in,” he says.
It may seem intimidating for individuals to manage and protect their information online, but it doesn’t have to be. “The threats that we’re seeing, they are complex, they are evolving over time,” says Bureau. “But we’re making a specific effort in simplifying the message and making it very tangible – so that it becomes actionable – and then users can protect themselves.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Google. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.